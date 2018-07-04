Stormers pivot's long road back to the No 10 jersey

Cape
Town - With Robert du Preez having left for the Sharks at the end of the 2017 season,
depth at flyhalf was a major concern for the Stormers going
into Super Rugby 2018.
Much of that concern stemmed from
the fact that Jean-Luc
du Plessis was in the middle of an injury battle that
would end up lasting around 15 months.
With Du Preez gone and Du Plessis
injured, 19-year-old Damian Willemse was thrown into the deep end as coach
Robbie Fleck’s first-choice No 10.
The performances that followed
made Willemse one of the shining lights for the Stormers this season, but there
is no doubt that Fleck could have done with another more experienced option in
the position at times.
Unfortunately for him, options
were minimal.
It's been a journey that has seen
the 24-year-old Du Plessis start and stop his rehabilitation more than once,
and it included a Hail Mary trip to the United States to seek specialist advice
towards the end of last year.
What was initially thought to be
a groin injury all the way back in March 2017 evolved into a strain on the
pubic bone and then a hip problem before Du Plessis went under the knife. After
that first hip surgery, though, the pubic bone problem persisted.
In December 2017, Du Plessis
visited American doctor Bill Meyers, were he had further surgery before
returning home.
After months of more
rehabilitation, he eventually made his comeback in a friendly against Griquas
in March only to crack a rib on his return as his woeful luck continued.
Now, finally, the left-footed
playmaker is back to full fitness and although he only has two Super Rugby
matches under his belt this season, his return came at a critical time.
Willemse was injured while on
Junior Springbok duty in France at the U20 World Championship, and his
unavailability coincided with Du Plessis’ return in a rare bit of good fortune
on the Stormers injury front this season.
Du Plessis acknowledges that he
is not at 100% just yet, but he is getting stronger with every game and is now
eyeing this year's Currie Cup as an opportunity to enjoy an extended run of
games and hopefully marshal the Western Province troops through a more
successful tournament.
"It'll take a while to get
that match fitness and that rhythm again," Du Plessis said from the
Stormers' Bellville training complex on Wednesday.
"I'm getting there."
On Saturday, he will line up
against former team-mate and his previous competition for the Stormers No 10
jersey, Du Preez. It is a battle that will be intriguing.
While Du Plessis has been
helpless in these troubled Stormers times, Du Preez has thrived at the Sharks
this season and capped off that success with a Springbok cap against Wales in
June.
"I'm looking forward to it.
Robert and I are good mates off the field," Du Plessis said.
"We know each other quite
well and I'm sure it will be one of the battles that will be important to the
result."
Despite making his Bok debut, Du
Preez is still quite far down in the Springbok pecking order.
Handre Pollard is Rassie Erasmus'
first-choice playmaker while Elton Jantjies started the 3rd Test against
England at Newlands. Willemse, meanwhile, looks to be a part of the plans for
the upcoming Rugby Championship in August.
"The flyhalf stocks are in a
better place than they were maybe two years ago. A lot of guys have come
through quite nicely now and have been getting opportunities," said Du
Plessis, adding that he been particularly impressed with Willemse.
"Damian has played immensely
well considering his age.
"Guys like Dewaldt Duvenage
and Damian de Allende around him definitely helped, but I think for a
19-year-old having started all of the games this season and having performed
well ... hats off to him.
"I'm sure he's chomping at
the bit to get back for the Currie Cup. It'll be good for Province and there
will be some good competition to flyhalf."
He may be a long way away from
his own Springbok chance right now, but Du Plessis is at least back on the
field. After everything he has been through over the last 18 months, that is
the most important thing.
Saturday's match against the
Sharks kicks off at 17:15.