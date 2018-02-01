Stormers pick squad for Bulls friendly

Cape Town - Stormers coach Robbie Fleck has named a 28-man squad for Saturday’s pre-season friendly against the Bulls in Wellington.

The Stormers squad will take on the Bulls at 16:00 in their final warm-up match before their Super Rugby campaign kicks off - against the Jaguares at Newlands on February 17.

The Western Province Invitational team will face Boland Elite in a curtain-raiser at 13:50, with the action getting underway with an early local club match at Boland Stadium.



The likes of Steven Kitshoff, Bongi Mbonambi, Wilco Louw, Jan de Klerk, Dewaldt Duvenage, Justin Phillips, Damian Willemse, EW Viljoen, and Dillyn Leyds have been included in the Stormers squad, after missing the previous pre-season clash with SWD Eagles in George.



The Western Province Invitational match against Boland Elite will allow the Stormers management to get a good look at the depth available to them, with two players - Salmaan Moerat and Josh Stander - set for game time in both matches in Wellington on Saturday.



Players that were not available for selection due to injury include Ali Vermaak (hamstring), Scarra Ntubeni (hamstring), Frans Malherbe (neck), Eben Etzebeth (shoulder), Pieter-Steph du Toit (back), Siya Kolisi (hamstring), Juarno Augustus (neck), Jano Vermaak (knee), Jean-Luc du Plessis (hip), Dan du Plessis (shoulder) and SP Marais (toe).



Seabelo Senatla and Sikhumbuzo Notshe are away on Springbok Sevens duty and Nizaam Carr is being rested having recently returned from a loan spell with London Wasps.



Fleck said that the players were looking forward to testing themselves against the Bulls.



“The players have worked very hard in the pre-season, so this match will give us a good chance to get some competitive game time under our belts,” Fleck said.



“We want to ensure that our players are up to speed, so that we can be at our best at the start of what will be another demanding season.”



Tickets are available from Webtickets at R100 for adults and R75 for scholars and will also be available at the gate at R120 for adults and R80 for scholars.

Teams:

Stormers squad:



Forwards

Jaco Coetzee, Jan de Klerk, Stephan de Wit, Johan du Toit, JC Janse van Rensberg, Steven Kitshoff, Wilco Louw, Bongi Mbonambi, Salmaan Moerat, Carlu Sadie, Ramone Samuels, JD Schickerling, Chris van Zyl, Kobus van Dyk, Cobus Wiese



Backs

Craig Barry, Damian de Allende, Dewaldt Duvenage, Dan Kriel, Eduan Keyter, Dillyn Leyds, Justin Phillips, Sergeal Petersen, Raymond Rhule, Josh Stander, EW Viljoen, George Whitehead, Damian Willemse



Bulls:



15 Divan Rossouw, 14 Andell Loubser, 13 Johnny Kotze, 12 Burger Odendaal (captain), 11 Duncan Matthews, 10 Marnitz Boshoff, 9 Andre Warner, 8 Jano Venter, 7 Hanro Liebenberg, 6 Roelof Smit, 5 RG Snyman, 4 Ruben van Heerden, 3 Conraad van Vuuren, 2 Jaco Visagie, 1 Pierre Schoeman



Substitutes: 16 Adriaan Strauss, 17 Lizo Gqoboka, 18 Frans van Wyk, 19 Lood de Jager, 20 Marco van Staden, 21 Thembelani Bholi, 22 Embrose Papier, 23 Manie Libbok, 24 JT Jackson, 25 Dries Swanepoel, 26 Jade Stighling, 27 Franco Naude