Stormers name unchanged team to face Chiefs

Cape Town - Stormers coach Robbie Fleck named an unchanged match-day squad for the Super Rugby clash against the Chiefs at Newlands on Saturday (kick-off 15:05).



The Stormers will be looking to make it six straight wins at Newlands this season, following victories against the Jaguares, Blues, Reds, Rebels and Bulls.



Captain Siya Kolisi will lead a settled outfit which features 12 players with more than 50 Super Rugby caps in the match-day squad.



Fleck said that continuity at this stage of the season is invaluable.



“It is great to be able to pick the same side, but the challenge is for us to raise our standards even further to meet the next challenge.



“We are looking forward to playing at Newlands again having put the hard work in during the week,” he said.

Teams:

Stormers

15 SP Marais, 14 Dillyn Leyds, 13 JJ Engelbrecht, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Raymond Rhule, 10 Damian Willemse, 9 Dewaldt Duvenage, 8 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 7 Kobus van Dyk, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 4 Chris van Zyl, 3 Wilco Louw, 2 Ramone Samuels, 1 Steven Kitshoff



Substitutes: 16 Scarra Ntubeni, 17 JC Janse van Rensburg, 18 Frans Malherbe, 19 Cobus Wiese, 20 Nizaam Carr, 21 Paul de Wet, 22 Jean-Luc du Plessis, 23 Seabelo Senatla

Chiefs

15 Charlie Ngatai (captain), 14 Toni Pulu, 13 Anton Lienert-Brown, 12 Johnny Faauli, 11 Solomon Alaimalo, 10 Damian McKenzie, 9 Brad Weber, 8 Tyler Ardron, 7 Liam Messam, 6 Luke Jacobson, 5 Michael Allardice, 4 Brodie Retallick, 3 Angus Ta’avao, 2 Nathan Harris, 1 Karl Tu’inukuafe



Substitutes: 16 Liam Polwart, 17 Sam Prattley, 18 Jeff Thwaites, 19 Jesse Parete, 20 Pita Gus Sowakula, 21 Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi, 22 Marty McKenzie, 23 Shaun Stevenson