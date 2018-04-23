Stormers management presents united front
2018-04-23 18:17
Cape
Town - The Stormers have
reached a new low this Super Rugby season after their 24-17 loss to the
Sharks in Durban on Saturday saw them slip to the bottom of the South African
Conference.
It is unfamiliar territory for
the Capetonians, who under former coach Allister Coetzee won three five-team SA
Conferences in five years.
The play-offs are still a
possibility for Robbie
Fleck's men, but the coach has conceded that, after
Saturday, winning the Conference is out of the question.
While they have shown glimpses of
getting it right this season, the Stormers have ultimately been their own worst
enemies with soft individual errors on both defence and attack plaguing their efforts.
Fleck spoke about those
individual errors after his latest loss in Durban, and on Monday back in Cape
Town, Stormers assistant coach Paul Treu felt the need to squash rumours that
there was confusion in the Stormers management.
Treu was responding to
suggestions that the complicated titles surrounding the Stormers coaching staff
had blurred the lines between their responsibilities.
Treu, for example, moved at the
start of the season from defence coach in 2017 to defence and attack coach on
first phase in 2018.
Paul Feeney, meanwhile, saw his
title change from skills coach to defence and attack specialist beyond third
phase.
Treu, though, took exception to
suggestions that the coaching staff found themselves on different pages.
"When things are not going
well, everyone always wants to blame something," he told media at the
side's Bellville training complex.
"I want to put it out there
... there is no split or uncertainty in terms of our role as management.
"We are as united in
speaking from one voice as we can be. There is no uncertainty when it comes to
what my role is, what Paul Feeney's role is our what any of the other coaches'
role is.
"We have done it in a
certain way for us to interact as coaches better. It doesn't matter what titles
we have ... we work together as a management team. There is no division.
"There are a lot of people
on social media and in the media speculating about why it's not working.
I can tell you now that is the least of our concerns at the moment."
Treu added that it had been a
tough few days since the Sharks loss, but that team meetings had left the side
clear on the way forward.
"We're all disappointed with
where we are at the moment and it is going to be a tough battle," he said.
"Sometimes you have to
realise that this is reality. This is where we are and now we have to turn it
around.
"We can't fault our players
on the effort they bring to every game and practice."
The Stormers now face a must-win
assignment when they host the Rebels at Newlands on Friday. Kick-off is at
15:05.