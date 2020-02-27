NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

    Stormers make 2 pack changes for Blues clash

    2020-02-27 14:43

    Cape Town - There are two rotational changes in the tight five for the Stormers' encounter with the Blues at Newlands on Saturday.

    Kick-off is at 15:05.

    As the only unbeaten team remaining in Super Rugby, the Stormers will be aiming to make it five straight wins when they take on the Auckland-based team.

    Tighthead prop Wilco Louw and lock Chris van Zyl both come into the starting line-up, with Frans Malherbe and Salmaan Moerat among the replacements.

    There are two further changes to the bench, with prop Kwenzo Blose set to make his Stormers debut when he comes on and utility forward Cobus Wiese back in the match-day squad.

    Stormers coach John Dobson said they were looking forward to a blockbuster clash at Newlands.

    "This game has all the makings of a classic South African-New Zealand battle, in front of the Newlands faithful.

    "With our bye coming up next week we are going to pour absolutely everything into getting the result and making it five consecutive wins.

    "We have made some rotational changes up front, but otherwise we have managed to keep some good continuity as we look to keep building and raising our standards," he said.

    Teams:

    Stormers

    15 Dillyn Leyds, 14 Sergeal Petersen, 13 Ruhan Nel, 12 Jamie Roberts, 11 Seabelo Senatla, 10 Damian Willemse, 9 Herschel Jantjies, 8 Juarno Augustus, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Jaco Coetzee, 5 JD Schickerling, 4 Chris van Zyl, 3 Wilco Louw, 2 Scarra Ntubeni, 1 Steven Kitshoff (captain)

    Substitutes: 16 Chad Solomon, 17 Kwenzo Blose, 18 Frans Malherbe, 19 Salmaan Moerat, 20 Cobus Wiese, 21 Ernst van Rhyn, 22 Godlen Masimla, 23 Jean-Luc du Plessis

    Blues

    TBA

    - The Stormers

