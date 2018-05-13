Stormers lose Willemse for Hong Kong trip

Cape Town - A 25-man Stormers squad left Cape Town on Sunday morning for an historic first trip to Hong Kong, where they will face the Sunwolves on Saturday.

Flyhalf Damian Willemse is not in the squad because he will meet up with the SA U-20 camp ahead of this year's Junior World Championships, which start at the end of May.

Coach Robbie Fleck has still managed to name an experienced squad for the one-match tour, which will see them take on the hosts at the Mong Kok Stadium in a match that kicks off at 07:15 (SA time) on Saturday.

Following their 15-9 defeat against the Chiefs at Newlands on Saturday, the Stormers will be looking to return to winning ways away from home.

While it will be the first-ever Super Rugby game in Hong Kong, the Stormers will be out to maintain their unbeaten run against the Sunwolves, since they joined the competition in 2016.

Fleck said that his squad is excited to be the first group to represent the Stormers in Hong Kong.

“This is another first for the Stormers and something that all of the players and management are really looking forward to. Our matches against the Sunwolves in Singapore have been tough encounters, so we know that we are in for a real test once again,” he said.

Stormers touring squad:

Nizaam Carr, Damian de Allende, Jan de Klerk, Paul de Wet, Jean-Luc du Plessis, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Dewaldt Duvenage, JJ Engelbrecht, JC Janse van Rensburg, Steven Kitshoff, Siya Kolisi (captain), Dillyn Leyds, Wilco Louw, Frans Malherbe, SP Marais, Scarra Ntubeni, Sikhumbuzo Notshe, Raymond Rhule, Carlu Sadie, Ramone Samuels, Seabelo Senatla, Kobus van Dyk, Chris van Zyl, EW Viljoen, Cobus Wiese