Stormers lose Willemse for Hong Kong trip
2018-05-13 12:52
Cape Town - A 25-man Stormers squad left Cape Town on Sunday morning for an historic
first trip to Hong Kong, where they will face the Sunwolves on Saturday.
Flyhalf Damian Willemse is not in the squad because he will meet up with the SA U-20 camp ahead of this year's Junior World Championships, which start at the end of May.
Coach Robbie
Fleck has still managed to name an experienced squad for the one-match tour, which will see
them take on the hosts at the Mong Kok Stadium in a match that kicks off at
07:15 (SA time) on Saturday.
Following their 15-9 defeat
against the Chiefs at Newlands on Saturday, the Stormers will be
looking to return to winning ways away from home.
While it will be the
first-ever Super Rugby game in Hong Kong, the Stormers will be out
to maintain their unbeaten run against the Sunwolves, since they joined the
competition in 2016.
Fleck said that his squad is
excited to be the first group to represent the Stormers in Hong Kong.
“This is another first for the Stormers and something that all of the players and management are really
looking forward to. Our matches against the Sunwolves in Singapore have been
tough encounters, so we know that we are in for a real test once again,” he
said.
Stormers touring squad:
Nizaam Carr, Damian de Allende, Jan de Klerk, Paul de
Wet, Jean-Luc du Plessis, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Dewaldt Duvenage, JJ
Engelbrecht, JC Janse van Rensburg, Steven Kitshoff, Siya Kolisi (captain),
Dillyn Leyds, Wilco Louw, Frans Malherbe, SP Marais, Scarra Ntubeni, Sikhumbuzo
Notshe, Raymond Rhule, Carlu Sadie, Ramone Samuels, Seabelo Senatla, Kobus van
Dyk, Chris van Zyl, EW Viljoen, Cobus Wiese