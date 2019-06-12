Stormers lose Jantjies for Sharks clash

Cape Town - The Stormers will be without scrumhalf Herschel Jantjies for Saturday's important Super Rugby clash against the Sharks at Newlands.



Jantjies picked up a shoulder injury in the 31-18 win over the Sunwolves last weekend.

The 23-year-old underwent scans, and while the injury is not deemed serious, he won't be risked this weekend.

Veteran Jano Vermaak is expected to start in the No 9 jersey on Saturday.

The Stormers, currently fourth in the SA conference and seventh overall, know that victory over the Sharks is non-negotiable if they are to reach the playoffs.

But it is a quest that has been complicated by the absence through injury of powerful forwards such as Eben Etzebeth, Pieter-Steph du Toit, regular captain Siya Kolisi, JD Schickerling and Juarno Augustus.

The Capetonians will, however, be boosted by the return of hooker Scarra Ntubeni, centre Damian de Allende and wing Seabelo Senatla.



Saturday's clash at Newlands is scheduled for 15:05.