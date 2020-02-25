NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

    Stormers likely to persist with Willemse at No 10

    2020-02-25

    Cape Town - The Stormers are likely to persist with Damian Willemse at flyhalf for Saturday's Super Rugby clash against the Blues at Newlands.

    Willemse's performances have been a hot topic of discussion in recent weeks, with the Stormers pivot struggling somewhat to get his backline firing on attack.

    The Stormers currently top the overall standings, however their unbeaten start to the season can be attributed to a dominant forward pack and a staunch defensive system.

    But they appear unlikely to change to that winning formula, despite calls in some quarters for Jean-Luc du Plessis to get a run as starting flyhalf.

    Backline coach Dawie Snyman hinted as much when he addressed reporters at the Stormers' High Performance Centre in Bellville on Monday.

    "We want to work on combinations, so the more Herschel (Jantjies, scrumhalf) and Damian play together, the better it will be going forward," Snyman said, as quoted by Netwerk24.

    "We're going to get to a point where we'll have to be clever about how we utilise the group and avoid the guys getting tired. But for now the focus is on getting our strongest team on the field for Saturday and to win. Home games, especially those in your own group, are very important."

    After a 17-7 win over the Jaguares at the weekend, the Stormers reported back to training on Monday with a few bumps and bruises but there were no new injury concerns.

    Coach John Dobson will name his team on Thursday, with Saturday’s clash at Newlands scheduled for 15:05.

    - Compiled by Herman Mostert

