    Stormers leave it to the death to down Lions in Ellis Park thriller

    2020-02-15 16:56

    Cape Town - A wasteful Stormers side conceded their first points of the season, but ultimately walked away winners in their Super Rugby clash against the Lions at Ellis Park in Johannesburg on Saturday.

    The Stormers, who had beaten the Hurricanes 27-0 and Bulls 13-0 in their opening two matches, won 33-30 - their first away victory over the Lions since 2015.

    The Stormers scored four tries through No 8 Juarno Augustus, scrumhalf Godlen Masimla, wing Sergeal Petersen and centre Ruhan Nel in the final minute of play. Flyhalf Damian Willemse added a conversion and three penalties. Replacement back Jean-Luc du Plessis chipped in with a conversion of his own.

    The Lions replied with four tries of their own through fullback Andries Coetzee, wing Courtnall Skosan, flyhalf Elton Jantjies and centre Dan Kriel. Jantjies, who was named man of the match, was also on target with two conversions and two penalties.

    Had Stormers coach John Dobson any hair, he would've ripped it out in sheer frustration as the visitors blew a series of try-scoring opportunities throughout the 80 minutes having enjoyed set-piece dominaton throughout, as they gave up an 11-point lead to trail until the dying seconds.

    The Stormers picked up four points for their victory to stretch their lead atop the South African Conference. They remained second in the overall log.

    The Lions left with a single point for losing by seven or fewer points, but remained fourth in the South African Conference. They did however move into ninth place in the Overall standings.

    In next weekend's Round 4 action, the Lions have a bye while the Stormers welcome the Jaguares to Newlands (Saturday, February 22 at 15:05).

    - Compiled by Garrin Lambley

    Scorers:

    Lions

    Tries: Andries Coetzee, Courtnall Skosan, Elton Jantjies, Dan Kriel

    Conversions: Elton Jantjies (2)

    Penalties: Jantjies (2)

    Stormers

    Tries: Juarno Augustus, Godlen Masimla, Sergeal Petersen, Ruhan Nel

    Conversions: Damian Willemse, Jean-Luc du Plessis

    Penalties: Willemse (3)

    Teams:

    Lions

    15 Andries Coetzee, 14 Tyrone Green, 13 Manuel Rass, 12 Dan Kriel, 11 Courtnall Skosan, 10 Elton Jantjies (captain), 9 Morne van den Berg, 8 Len Massyn, 7 Vincent Tshituka, 6 Marnus Schoeman, 5 Marvin Orie, 4 Ruben Schoeman, 3 Jannie du Plessis, 2 Pieter Jansen, 1 Dylan Smith

    Substitutes: 16 Jan-Henning Campher, 17 Sti Sithole, 18 Carlu Sadie, 19 Wilhelm van der Sluys, 20 Willem Alberts/Ruan Vermaak, 21 Hacjivah Dayimani, 22 Dillon Smit, 23 Wandisile Simelane

    Stormers

    15 Dillyn Leyds, 14 Sergeal Petersen, 13 Ruhan Nel, 12 Jamie Roberts, 11 Seabelo Senatla, 10 Damian Willemse, 9 Godlen Masimla, 8 Juarno Augustus, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Johan du Toit, 5 Chris van Zyl, 4 Salmaan Moerat, 3 Wilco Louw, 2 Scarra Ntubeni, 1 Steven Kitshoff (captain)

    Substitutes: 16 Chad Solomon, 17 Ali Vermaak, 18 Frans Malherbe, 19 JD Schickerling, 20 Cobus Wiese, 21 Ernst van Rhyn, 22 Paul de Wet, 23 Jean-Luc du Plessis

