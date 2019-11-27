NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

Get Sport24 on your mobile

m.sport24.co.za
LIVE

    Stormers land new sponsor for Super Rugby 2020

    2019-11-27 14:00

    Cape Town - Crown National has joined Western Province Rugby as a new sponsor on a two-year deal.

    Their Six Gun Grill brand will feature on the shoulders of the Stormers and Western Province jerseys from 2020.

    Western Province Rugby Group CEO Paul Zacks welcomed the partnership.

    "It is always great to welcome new sponsors to our family and we look forward to a long and fruitful association with Crown National and their Six Gun Grill brand as we spice things up for the Faithful," he said.

    Managing director of the Crown Food Group John Morris was also pleased to join the Stormers family. 

    "As strong as the Stormers and Western Province are in rugby terms, we believe Crown National and its Six Gun Grill brand is as big a player in the food industry in South Africa," he said.

    "We are closely associated with the Western Cape market having built the Home of Six Gun Grill in Cape Town, with its roots dating back 107 years.

    "Crown National employs over 1000 staff members most of whom are loyal Stormers and Western Province supporters. It is a privilege to be associated with such strong and long-lasting brands."

    The Stormers get their 2020 Super Rugby season underway when they host the Hurricanes on February 1.

    Follow Us:

    More In This Category

    Lions in talks with another former...
    Super Rugby: SA teams catching the...
    Te'o joins Sunwolves for their final...
    Former Sharks flyhalf named in...

    Read News24’s Comments Policy

    Most Read

    Fixtures

    Friday, 31 January 2020
    • Blues v Chiefs, Eden Park 08:05
    • Brumbies v Reds, GIO Stadium 10:15
    • Sharks v Bulls, Jonsson Kings Park Stadium 19:10
    Saturday, 01 February 2020
    • Sunwolves v Rebels, Fukuoka Hakatanomori Stadium 05:45
    • Crusaders v Waratahs, Trafalgar Park 08:05
    • Stormers v Hurricanes, Cape Town 15:05
    • Jaguares v Lions, Estadio Jose Amalfitani 23:40
    Friday, 07 February 2020
    • Highlanders v Sharks, Forsyth Barr Stadium 08:05
    • Brumbies v Rebels, GIO Stadium 10:15
    View complete fixtures

    Results

    No results are available

    View complete results

    Logs

    Rank Team P W Pts
    • Bulls (Q)
    • Jaguares (wc)
    • Lions
    • Sharks
    • Stormers
    Click for complete log

    EXPERT OPINION

    5 talking points: 2019 Super Rugby season

    Herman Mostert highlights FIVE talking points after the 2019 Super Rugby season. ”
    View all columnists >

    Opinion Poll

    How will the Springboks fare at this year's Rugby World Cup in Japan?

    Can you name the top Super Rugby tryscorers of all-time?

    Think you know your Super Rugby? Maybe so ... but can you name the top tryscorers of all time?

    TAKE THE QUIZ
    There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
     