Stormers land new sponsor for Super Rugby 2020

Cape Town - Crown National has joined Western Province Rugby as a new sponsor on a two-year deal.

Their Six Gun Grill brand will feature on the shoulders of the Stormers and Western Province jerseys from 2020.

Western Province Rugby Group CEO Paul Zacks welcomed the partnership.

"It is always great to welcome new sponsors to our family and we look forward to a long and fruitful association with Crown National and their Six Gun Grill brand as we spice things up for the Faithful," he said.

Managing director of the Crown Food Group John Morris was also pleased to join the Stormers family.

"As strong as the Stormers and Western Province are in rugby terms, we believe Crown National and its Six Gun Grill brand is as big a player in the food industry in South Africa," he said.

"We are closely associated with the Western Cape market having built the Home of Six Gun Grill in Cape Town, with its roots dating back 107 years.

"Crown National employs over 1000 staff members most of whom are loyal Stormers and Western Province supporters. It is a privilege to be associated with such strong and long-lasting brands."

The Stormers get their 2020 Super Rugby season underway when they host the Hurricanes on February 1.