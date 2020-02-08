Stormers hold off scoreless Bulls in bruising Newlands battle

Cape Town - The Stormers held off a stern challenge from the Bulls to win their South African Super Rugby derby at Newlands on Saturday.

As it happened | Stormers v Bulls



The Stormers won 13-0, after leading 8-0 at half-time.



The physicality on display was typical of a north-south derby and the hosts had to fend off several Bulls attacks on their line.



The Cape side's resolute defence proved impenetrable and was the cornerstone of their victory.



Stormers coach John Dobson will however be worried about his the goal-kicking efforts of flyhalf Damian Willemse, who missed several shots at goal.



After three missed attempts, Willemse was replaced by Dillyn Leyds, who also fluffed his conversion attempt badly.



The Stormers' two tries came via hooker Scarra Ntubeni and winger Seabelo Senatla.

The Capetonians are yet to concede a point in this year's competition, having also kept the Hurricanes scoreless in a 27-0 win at Newlands last week.

In next weekend's action, the Stormers travel to Johannesburg to face the Lions (Saturday, February 15 - 15:05), while the Bulls have a bye.

Register your interest for the British & Irish Lions tickets in South Africa 2021

Scorers:



Stormers

Tries: Scarra Ntubeni, Seabelo Senatla

Penalty: Damian Willemse

Bulls

None

SKRRRR PA PA PA PAA! ????



When @Seabelo_Senatla gets his hands on the ball, there is just no stopping the winger! The @THESTORMERS lead the @BlueBullsRugby 13-0 after 60 minutes.



Watch live: https://t.co/3wUsZ1pF9y. pic.twitter.com/itUYql2qwr — SuperSport ?? (@SuperSportTV) February 8, 2020

Teams:

Stormers

15 Dillyn Leyds, 14 Sergeal Petersen, 13 Ruhan Nel, 12 Jamie Roberts, 11 Seabelo Senatla, 10 Damian Willemse, 9 Herschel Jantjies, 8 Johan du Toit, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Jaco Coetzee, 5 Chris van Zyl, 4 Salmaan Moerat, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Scarra Ntubeni, 1 Steven Kithsoff (captain)



Substitutes: 16 Chad Solomon, 17 Ali Vermaak, 18 Wilco Louw, 19 Cobus Wiese, 20 Ersnt van Rhyn, 21 Juarno Augustus, 22 Godlen Masimla, 23 Jean-Luc du Plessis



Bulls

15 Warrick Gelant, 14 Cornal Hendricks, 13 Johnny Kotze, 12 Burger Odendaal (captain), 11 Rosko Specman, 10 Morné Steyn, 9 Ivan van Zyl, 8 Josh Strauss, 7 Abongile Nonkontwana, 6 Jeandré Rudolph, 5 Juandré Kruger, 4 Andries Ferreira, 3 Trevor Nyakane, 2 Jaco Visagie, 1. Lizo Gqoboka

Substitutes: 16 Johan Grobbelaar, 17 Gerhard Steenekamp, 18.Wiehahn Herbst, 19 Ruan Nortje, 20 Wian Vosloo, 21 Embrose Papier, 22 Manie Libbok, 23 Divan Rossouw