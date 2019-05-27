NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

    Stormers have eye on Cheetahs centre, Bulls scrumhalf

    2019-05-27 10:11

    Cape Town - The Stormers reportedly have their sights set on Cheetahs centre Nico Lee and Bulls scrumhalf Andre Warner.

    This was revealed by Afrikaans newspaper Rapport on Sunday.

    According to the report, the Stormers are on the hunt for a replacement outside centre after confirmation that Damian de Allende and EW Viljoen will head abroad.

    De Allende will play for a Japanese club, while Viljoen is heading to the Leicester Tigers in England.

    Lee, who earlier this year received a 13-week ban for clearing his nose in the face of an opponent, is seen as a suitable replacement in the Cape side's midfield.

    Warner, meanwhile, has started at scrumhalf in the Bulls' two previous outings, but has often played second fiddle to Springbok duo Ivan van Zyl and Embrose Papier.

    The report added that the Stormers, as per World Rugby regulations, are only permitted to start negotiations with both players from July 1.

    EXPERT OPINION

    5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 14

    Herman Mostert highlights FIVE talking points after Week 14 of the 2019 Super Rugby competition. ”
