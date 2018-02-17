Stormers hang on for victory at Newlands

Cape Town - The Stormers hung on for a hard-fought opening Super Rugby victory against the Jaguares in front of a disappointing crowd at Newlands on Saturday.

As it happened: Stormers v Jaguares

The Stormers won 28-20 after leading 15-6 at half-time.

The Stormers scored three tries through centre Damian de Allende, flank and skipper Siya Kolisi and wing Raymond Rhule. Flyhalf Damien Willemse added two conversions and two penalties.

The Jaguares replied with a try by wing Emiliano Boffelli and a penalty try awarded for a dominant scrum near the Stormers' tryline after the home side had been reduced to 14 men following a yellow card to hooker Ramone Samuels.

Visiting pivot Nicolas Sanchez landed a conversion and a penalty, while Boffelli also added a penalty.

The Stormers picked up four points for their victory to take an early lead in the South African Conference, while the Jaguares left empty-handed after losing by more than seven points.

In next weekend's Round 2 action, the Stormers travel to Sydney to play the Waratahs (Saturday, February 24 at 10:45 SA time), while the Jaguares visit Ellis Park to take on the Lions later the same day (15:05).

Teams:

Stormers

15 Dillyn Leyds, 14 Seabelo Senatla, 13 EW Viljoen, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Raymond Rhule, 10 Damian Willemse, 9 Dewaldt Duvenage, 8 Nizaam Carr, 7 Cobus Wiese, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 JD Schickerling, 4 Chris van Zyl, 3 Wilco Louw, 2 Ramone Samuels, 1 Steven Kitshoff

Substitutes: 16 Dean Muir, 17 JC Janse van Rensburg, 18 Carlu Sadie, 19 Jan de Klerk, 20 Kobus van Dyk, 21 Justin Phillips, 22 George Whitehead, 23 JJ Engelbrecht

Jaguares

15 Joaquin Tuculet, 14 Ramiro Moyano, 13 Matias Orlando, 12 Bautista Ezcurra, 11 Emiliano Boffelli, 10 Nicolas Sanchez, 9 Gonzalo Bertanou, 8 Tomas Lezana, 7 Javier Ortega Desio, 6 Pablo Matera, 5 Tomas Lavanini, 4 Matias Alemanno, 3 Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro, 2 Agustin Creevy, 1 Felipe Arregui



Substitutes: 16 Julian Montoya, 17 Javier Diaz, 18 Juan Pablo Zeiss, 19 Guido Petti, 20 Marcos Kremer, 21 Martin Landajo, 22 Juan Martin Hernandez, 23 Bautista Delguy