Stormers fret over Kolisi, Du Toit

Cape Town - The Stormers are sweating over the availability of captain Siya Kolisi and lock Pieter-Steph du Toit.

Kolisi has undergone a scan to his knee after leaving the field injured in last Saturday's 34-22 win over the Highlanders at Newlands.

Du Toit completed 80 minutes against the Highlanders but is scheduled to see a specialist over a troublesome shoulder joint injury, coach Robbie Fleck informed reporters over the weekend.

There is also a potential crisis at hooker where first-choice Bongi Mbonambi, who sat out the Highlanders game, remains doubtful and his replacement Scarra Ntubeni suffered a similar thigh injury over the weekend.

Lock Eben Etzebeth was a late withdrawal from the Highlanders game due to flu but should be back for this weekend's trip to Johannesburg where the Stormers face the Lions.

Saturday's clash at Ellis Park is scheduled for 17:15.