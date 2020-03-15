Stormers flank cited for dangerous hit

Louis Schreuder is tackled in the air by Johan du Toit (Gallo Images)

Stormers flank Johan du Toit has been cited for alleged foul play during his side's 24-14 Super Rugby loss to the Sharks in Durban on Saturday.

TALKING POINT | Did Stormers flank deserve red?

Du Toit received a yellow card in the first minute for taking out Sharks scrumhalf Louis Schreuder in the air.

Schreuder fell awkwardly on his back but referee AJ Jacobs overruled the television match official Willie Vos's advice to hand out a red card.

In a press release issued by Sanzaar on Sunday, the governing body stated that Du Toit was alleged to have contravened Law 9.17: A player must not tackle, charge, pull, push or grasp an opponent whose feet are off the ground.



Upon further review of the match footage, the citing commissioner deemed in his opinion the incident had met the red card threshold for foul play.

The case is to be considered in the first instance by the Sanzaar foul play review committee which will take place via video conference at 09:00 on Monday (16 March).

All SANZAAR disciplinary matters are in the first instance referred to the foul play review committee to provide the option of expediting the judicial process.

For a matter to be dispensed with at this hearing, the person appearing must plead guilty and accept the penalty offered.

- Sanzaar