NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

Get Sport24 on your mobile

m.sport24.co.za
LIVE

    Stormers ease Etzebeth back via bench in Bulls derby

    2019-04-25 14:08

    Cape Town - The Stormers welcome back some experienced players for their Super Rugby north-south derby against the Bulls at Newlands.

    There are seven changes to the starting line-up, with four in the forward pack and three in the backline for the clash which kicks off at 15:05 on Saturday.

    Siya Kolisi is back in the starting XV to lead the side from the side of the scrum, along with fellow Springboks Frans Malherbe and Damian de Allende who were rested last week.

    Malherbe is joined in the front row by hooker Scarra Ntubeni alongside Steven Kitshoff, with Bongi Mbonambi and Wilco Louw among the replacements.

    Lock JD Schickerling returns from injury and starts in the second row, with Eben Etzebeth also making his return from the bench.

    In the backline, Jean-Luc du Plessis is back at flyhalf alongside inside centre Damian de Allende, after both players were rested last week, with JJ Engelbrecht at outside centre in place of the injured Ruhan Nel.

    Stormers coach Robbie Fleck said that the value of the experience of the players returning cannot be underestimated.

    “We will need all of our experience on Saturday in what will be a typically fierce derby at Newlands.

    “It is great to welcome back some senior players for this game, but it will require a big effort from every single one of us to deliver the performance we are looking for on Saturday," he said.

    Teams:

    Stormers

    15 Damian Willemse, 14 Sergeal Petersen, 13 JJ Engelbrecht, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Dillyn Leyds, 10 Jean-Luc du Plessis, 9 Herschel Jantjies, 8 Kobus van Dyk, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 JD Schickerling, 4 Cobus Wiese, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Scarra Ntubeni, 1 Steven Kitshoff

    Substitutes: 16 Bongi Mbonambi, 17 Corne Fourie, 18 Wilco Louw, 19 Eben Etzebeth, 20 Ernst van Rhyn, 21 Justin Phillips, 22 Joshua Stander, 23 Seabelo Senatla

    Bulls

    15 Warrick Gelant, 14 Jade Stighling, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Burger Odendaal, 11 Johnny Kotze, 10 Handre Pollard (captain), 9 Ivan van Zyl, 8 Duane Vermeulen, 7 Hanro Liebenberg, 6 Marco van Staden, 5 RG Snyman, 4 Jannes Kirsten, 3 Trevor Nyakane, 2 Jaco Visagie, 1 Lizo Gqoboka

    Substitutes: 16 Johan Grobbelaar, 17 Simphiwe Matanzima, 18 Wiehahn Herbst, 19 Thembelani Bholi, 20 Paul Schoeman, 21 Embrose Papier, 22 Manie Libbok, 23 Divan Rossouw

    Follow Us:

    More In This Category

    Pieter-Steph gives Stormers mental...
    Bosch at flyhalf for Sharks as Akker...
    Bulls not thinking of 40-3 thrashing...
    Waratahs make minor tweaks for Sharks...

    Read News24’s Comments Policy

    Live Video Streaming
    Show full schedule
    Video Highlights
    Show more videos
    Sport Talk
    Breaking News
    Most Read

    Fixtures

    Friday, 26 April 2019
    • Crusaders v Lions, AMI Stadium 09:35
    • Sunwolves v Highlanders, Chichibunomiya Rugby Stadium 12:00
    Saturday, 27 April 2019
    • Hurricanes v Chiefs, Westpac Stadium 09:35
    • Waratahs v Sharks, Western Sydney Stadium 11:45
    • Stormers v Bulls, Cape Town 15:05
    • Jaguares v Brumbies, Estadio Jose Amalfitani 23:40
    Friday, 03 May 2019
    • Crusaders v Sharks, AMI Stadium 09:35
    • Reds v Sunwolves, Suncorp Stadium 11:45
    View complete fixtures

    Results

    20 April 2019
    19 April 2019
    13 April 2019
    12 April 2019
    06 April 2019
    05 April 2019
    30 March 2019
    29 March 2019
    24 March 2019
    23 March 2019
    22 March 2019
    16 March 2019
    15 March 2019
    09 March 2019
    08 March 2019
    02 March 2019
    01 March 2019
    23 February 2019
    22 February 2019
    16 February 2019
    15 February 2019
    View complete results

    Logs

    Rank Team P W Pts
    • Bulls (Q)
    • Lions (wc)
    • Sharks (wc)
    • Jaguares
    • Stormers
    Click for complete log

    EXPERT OPINION

    5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 10

    Herman Mostert highlights FIVE talking points after Week 10 of the 2019 Super Rugby competition. ”
    View all columnists >

    Opinion Poll

    Which of the 4 South African team will finish with the fewest Super Rugby SA Conference points?

    Can you name the top Super Rugby tryscorers of all-time?

    Think you know your Super Rugby? Maybe so ... but can you name the top tryscorers of all time?

    TAKE THE QUIZ
    There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
     