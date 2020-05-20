Stormers 'close' to finality on Pieter-Steph future

It has been one of the most highly-publicised transfer dramas in recent South African rugby history, but the Pieter-Steph du Toit saga is nearing its end.

The future of the 27-year-old 2019 World Rugby Player of the Year has been up in the air ever since he exited his contract with Western Province and the Stormers last Thursday.

Du Toit had taken advantage of a three-week window that allowed professional players in South Africa to exit their contracts immediately as part of a broader cost-cutting mission from SA Rugby.

Pay cuts have been implemented across the board in South African rugby, and the contract window was allocated to allow players an opportunity to seek other more lucrative and stable employment as the fight against the global coronavirus crisis continues.

Du Toit is understood to have received a mega offer from France while there has also been reported interest from Japan, but his situation was complicated by the fact that he exited his contract at the Stormers with the intention of signing a new one.

Since Friday, Stormers management have been trying to settle on a new agreement with Du Toit but, as of Tuesday morning, nothing had been confirmed.

It is understood, though, that those negotiations are reaching their end and while one source described the situation as '50/50' on Monday, a final outcome is expected sooner rather than later.

The Stormers have declined to comment officially on the progress, saying that they will communicate the outcome once there has been official confirmation.

- Compiled by Lloyd Burnard