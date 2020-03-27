NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

Get Sport24 on your mobile

m.sport24.co.za
LIVE

    Stormers centre beats lockdown to return to Wales

    2020-03-27 11:44

    Stormers centre Jamie Roberts opted to return to Wales before South Africa went into lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

    Register your interest for the British & Irish Lions tickets in South Africa 2021

    The Welshman previously intended to stay in Cape Town following the suspension of Super Rugby due to the virus.

    However, the burly midfielder caught a late-night flight to the UK on Thursday just before South Africa went into a three-week national lockdown.

    The 33-year-old, who is also a qualified medical doctor, played 94 Tests for Wales and three for the British and Irish Lions.

    He was drafted in by the Stormers this season as a replacement for Damian de Allende.

    Follow Us:

    More In This Category

    Siya Kolisi's foundation to aid...
    WATCH | He's a dancer! Sharks wing...
    Jake to also coach Bulls, union...
    Coronavirus lockdown will be a huge...

    Read News24’s Comments Policy

    Most Read

    Fixtures

    Saturday, 28 March 2020
    • Highlanders v Crusaders, TBC 08:05
    • Waratahs v Sunwolves, TBC 10:15
    • Lions v Chiefs, TBC 15:05
    • Stormers v Rebels, TBC 17:15
    Friday, 03 April 2020
    • Crusaders v Blues, Orangetheory Stadium 08:05
    Saturday, 04 April 2020
    • Chiefs v Bulls, FMG Stadium Waikato 05:45
    • Brumbies v Hurricanes, GIO Stadium 10:15
    • Stormers v Waratahs, Cape Town 15:05
    • Lions v Sharks, Emirates Airline Park 17:15
    • Jaguares v Rebels, Estadio Jose Amalfitani 23:40
    View complete fixtures

    Results

    View complete results

    Logs

    Rank Team P W Pts
    • Sharks (Q)
    • Stormers (wc)
    • Jaguares (wc)
    • Bulls
    • Lions
    Click for complete log

    EXPERT OPINION

    5 talking points | Super Rugby Week 7

    Herman Mostert highlights FIVE talking points after Round 7 of the 2020 Super Rugby season. ”
    View all columnists >

    Opinion Poll

    After 6 weeks of Super Rugby action, which South African team appears most likely to challenge for overall honours?

    There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
     