Stormers centre helps tackle coronavirus in Wales

Stormers centre Jamie Roberts has offered his services to Britain's National Health Service.

The former Wales and British and Irish Lions international left Cape Town just before South Africa went into lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.



The 33-year-old is also a medical doctor, and after contacting the Cardiff and Vale Health Board to ask if he could help, he took up a position as a clinical innovation fellow.



"I just thought, how can I play my part in this challenge we are all facing?" Roberts told the Wales Online website.



"Obviously I am sitting on a medical degree from Cardiff University. I graduated in 2013 and did a bit of research between then and now.



"I thought, do you know what, I would love to help the cause here in Cardiff with the Health Board that helped me train as a doctor."

Roberts said his role is to help motivate staff and help the communications team in "making sure we get the right messages across to the public".

The burly midfielder previously intended to stay in Cape Town following the suspension of Super Rugby due to the coronavirus.



Roberts, who was drafted in by the Stormers this season as a replacement for Damian de Allende, played 94 Tests for Wales and three for the British and Irish Lions.



He could return to the Stormers if the tournament resumes.



The Stormers were seventh on the overall standings when Super Rugby was halted, having won four out of six games.



- Compiled by Sport24 staff

