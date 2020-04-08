NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

Get Sport24 on your mobile

m.sport24.co.za
LIVE

    Stormers centre helps tackle coronavirus in Wales

    2020-04-08 06:37

    Stormers centre Jamie Roberts has offered his services to Britain's National Health Service.

    Register your interest for the British & Irish Lions tickets in South Africa 2021

    The former Wales and British and Irish Lions international left Cape Town just before South Africa went into lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

    The 33-year-old is also a medical doctor, and after contacting the Cardiff and Vale Health Board to ask if he could help, he took up a position as a clinical innovation fellow.

    "I just thought, how can I play my part in this challenge we are all facing?" Roberts told the Wales Online website.

    "Obviously I am sitting on a medical degree from Cardiff University. I graduated in 2013 and did a bit of research between then and now.

    "I thought, do you know what, I would love to help the cause here in Cardiff with the Health Board that helped me train as a doctor."

    Roberts said his role is to help motivate staff and help the communications team in "making sure we get the right messages across to the public".

    The burly midfielder previously intended to stay in Cape Town following the suspension of Super Rugby due to the coronavirus.

    Roberts, who was drafted in by the Stormers this season as a replacement for Damian de Allende, played 94 Tests for Wales and three for the British and Irish Lions.

    He could return to the Stormers if the tournament resumes.

    The Stormers were seventh on the overall standings when Super Rugby was halted, having won four out of six games.

    - Compiled by Sport24 staff

    Follow Us:

    More In This Category

    Our midway coach rating: Bulls' Pote...
    SA gamers to take on Super Rugby...
    WATCH | Crusaders flyhalf explains...
    NZ Rugby criticises Crusaders players...

    Read News24’s Comments Policy

    Most Read

    Fixtures

    Friday, 10 April 2020
    • Highlanders v Chiefs, 07:00
    Saturday, 11 April 2020
    • Blues v Hurricanes, 06:45
    • Reds v Rebels, 11:15
    • Sharks v Waratahs, 15:05
    • Bulls v Lions, 17:15
    Sunday, 12 April 2020
    • Brumbies v Jaguares, 08:05
    View complete fixtures

    Results

    View complete results

    Logs

    Rank Team P W Pts
    • Sharks (Q)
    • Stormers (wc)
    • Jaguares (wc)
    • Bulls
    • Lions
    Click for complete log

    EXPERT OPINION

    5 talking points | Super Rugby Week 7

    Herman Mostert highlights FIVE talking points after Round 7 of the 2020 Super Rugby season. ”
    View all columnists >

    Opinion Poll

    After 6 weeks of Super Rugby action, which South African team appears most likely to challenge for overall honours?

    There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
     