Stormers captain Kolisi reaches major milestone

Cape Town - Captain Siya Kolisi will play his 100th Super Rugby game for the Stormers when he leads the team out to face the Bulls at Newlands on Saturday.

The match, which kicks off at 15:05, is set to be a double milestone celebration for the Stormers, with hooker Scarra Ntubeni in line to earn his 50th cap when he comes off the replacements bench.

The action at Newlands will kick off at 12:15, when Western Province will face Boland in a SuperSport Rugby Challenge curtain-raiser.

The Stormers forward pack remains unchanged for the Super Rugby derby, while there are two positional changes in the starting backline with JJ Engelbrecht shifting to outside centre and Dillyn Leyds on the wing.

As a result SP Marais comes in at fullback and Raymond Rhule is back on the wing.

There are two new faces on the replacements bench, with prop Frans Malherbe and flyhalf Jean-Luc du Plessis both making their return following long-term injuries.

Stormers coach Robbie Fleck said that his team is looking forward to what should be another classic North-South derby.

"It is always a special occasion when these two teams meet at Newlands and I am sure this match will be no exception," he said.

"We are focused on building on the positive aspects of our win against the Rebels last week and ensuring that we are clinical in our execution on Saturday."

Teams:

Stormers

15 SP Marais, 14 Dillyn Leyds, 13 JJ Engelbrecht, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Raymond Rhule, 10 Damian Willemse, 9 Dewaldt Duvenage, 8 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 7 Kobus van Dyk, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 4 Chris van Zyl, 3 Wilco Louw, 2 Ramone Samuels, 1 Steven Kitshoff

Substitutes: 16 Scarra Ntubeni, 17 JC Janse van Rensburg, 18 Frans Malherbe, 19 Cobus Wiese, 20 Nizaam Carr, 21 Paul de Wet, 22 Jean-Luc du Plessis, 23 Seabelo Senatla

Bulls

15 Warrick Gelant, 14 Johnny Kotze, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Burger Odendaal (captain), 11 Divan Rossouw/Travis Ismaiel, 10 Handre Pollard, 9 Andre Warner, 8 Thembelani Bholi/Marco van Staden, 7 Jason Jenkins/Thembelani Bholi, 6 Marco van Staden/Roelof Smit, 5 Lood de Jager, 4 RG Snyman, 3 Trevor Nyakane, 2 Adriaan Strauss, 1 Lizo Gqoboka

Substitutes (from): Jaco Visagie, Frans van Wyk/Nqobisiwe Mxoli, Conrad van Vuuren, Hendre Stassen/Roelof Smit, Ivan van Zyl, Manie Libbok, Divan Rossouw/Travis Ismaiel