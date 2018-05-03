NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

Get Sport24 on your mobile

m.sport24.co.za
LIVE

    Stormers captain Kolisi reaches major milestone

    2018-05-03 16:05

    Cape Town - Captain Siya Kolisi will play his 100th Super Rugby game for the Stormers when he leads the team out to face the Bulls at Newlands on Saturday.

    The match, which kicks off at 15:05, is set to be a double milestone celebration for the Stormers, with hooker Scarra Ntubeni in line to earn his 50th cap when he comes off the replacements bench.

    The action at Newlands will kick off at 12:15, when Western Province will face Boland in a SuperSport Rugby Challenge curtain-raiser.

    The Stormers forward pack remains unchanged for the Super Rugby derby, while there are two positional changes in the starting backline with JJ Engelbrecht shifting to outside centre and Dillyn Leyds on the wing.

    As a result SP Marais comes in at fullback and Raymond Rhule is back on the wing.

    There are two new faces on the replacements bench, with prop Frans Malherbe and flyhalf Jean-Luc du Plessis both making their return following long-term injuries.

    Stormers coach Robbie Fleck said that his team is looking forward to what should be another classic North-South derby.

    "It is always a special occasion when these two teams meet at Newlands and I am sure this match will be no exception," he said.

    "We are focused on building on the positive aspects of our win against the Rebels last week and ensuring that we are clinical in our execution on Saturday."

    Teams:

    Stormers

    15 SP Marais, 14 Dillyn Leyds, 13 JJ Engelbrecht, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Raymond Rhule, 10 Damian Willemse, 9 Dewaldt Duvenage, 8 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 7 Kobus van Dyk, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 4 Chris van Zyl, 3 Wilco Louw, 2 Ramone Samuels, 1 Steven Kitshoff

    Substitutes: 16 Scarra Ntubeni, 17 JC Janse van Rensburg, 18 Frans Malherbe, 19 Cobus Wiese, 20 Nizaam Carr, 21 Paul de Wet, 22 Jean-Luc du Plessis, 23 Seabelo Senatla

    Bulls

    15 Warrick Gelant, 14 Johnny Kotze, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Burger Odendaal (captain), 11 Divan Rossouw/Travis Ismaiel, 10 Handre Pollard, 9 Andre Warner, 8 Thembelani Bholi/Marco van Staden, 7 Jason Jenkins/Thembelani Bholi, 6 Marco van Staden/Roelof Smit, 5 Lood de Jager, 4 RG Snyman, 3 Trevor Nyakane, 2 Adriaan Strauss, 1 Lizo Gqoboka 

    Substitutes (from): Jaco Visagie, Frans van Wyk/Nqobisiwe Mxoli, Conrad van Vuuren, Hendre Stassen/Roelof Smit, Ivan van Zyl, Manie Libbok, Divan Rossouw/Travis Ismaiel 

    What To Read Next

    Follow Us:

    More In This Category

    Schoeman starts, Dyantyi returns for...
    Super Rugby: Weekend teams
    Bookies make Stormers slight...
    Sharks get major boost with Beast...

    Read News24’s Comments Policy

    Live Video Streaming
    Show full schedule
    Video Highlights
    Show more videos
    Sport Talk
    Breaking News
    Most Read

    Fixtures

    Friday, 04 May 2018
    • Chiefs v Jaguares, Rotorua International Stadium 09:35
    • Rebels v Crusaders, AAMI Park 11:45
    Saturday, 05 May 2018
    • Hurricanes v Lions, Westpac Stadium 09:35
    • Waratahs v Blues, Brookvale Oval 11:45
    • Stormers v Bulls, Cape Town 15:05
    • Sharks v Highlanders, Jonsson Kings Park Stadium 17:15
    Friday, 11 May 2018
    • Blues v Hurricanes, Eden Park 09:35
    View complete fixtures

    Results

    28 April 2018
    27 April 2018
    22 April 2018
    21 April 2018
    20 April 2018
    14 April 2018
    13 April 2018
    07 April 2018
    06 April 2018
    01 April 2018
    31 March 2018
    30 March 2018
    24 March 2018
    23 March 2018
    18 March 2018
    17 March 2018
    16 March 2018
    10 March 2018
    09 March 2018
    03 March 2018
    02 March 2018
    24 February 2018
    23 February 2018
    17 February 2018
    View complete results

    Logs

    Rank Team P W Pts
    Click for complete log

    EXPERT OPINION

    5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 11

    Herman Mostert highlights FIVE talking points after Round 11 of the 2018 Super Rugby competition.”
    View all columnists >

    Opinion Poll

    Who will finish top of the SA Conference in this year's Super Rugby tournament?

    Can you name the top Super Rugby tryscorers of all-time?

    Think you know your Super Rugby? Maybe so ... but can you name the top tryscorers of all time?

    TAKE THE QUIZ
    There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
     