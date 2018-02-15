Stormers boss Smal squashes Cardiff link

Cape Town - Stormers director of rugby Gert Smal has denied reports that he is set to leave Cape Town for the Cardiff Blues.

A report published on the WalesOnline website on Wednesday suggested Smal was being lined up to be the new Cardiff Blues head coach and that he had been interviewed by the club's chief executive, Richard Holland.

The Blues, the article continues, are looking for a new head coach after current coach Danny Wilson opted not to renew his contract.

But Smal told Sport24 on Thursday that the report was completely inaccurate and that there had been no contact with the Blues.

"It's completely not true," he said.

"I don't even know what the guy looks like."

Smal added that he was contracted to the Stormers, along with most of the union's coaches, until 2019.

"After that we will re-assess.

"We're just really looking forward to the start of the 2018 season."

Smal has been serving as director of rugby at the Stormers since 2014 and he was a part of the coaching staff that helped the Springboks win the 2007 Rugby World Cup under Jake White.

The Stormers open their 2018 Super Rugby campaign against the Jaguares at Newlands on Saturday, February 17 at 15:05.