Stormers' Bok prop linked with move to England

Cape Town - English club Harlequins are reportedly eager to sign Springbok and Stormers prop Wilco Louw.

Afrikaans newspaper Rapport reported that Louw is likely to head to England at the end of the year.



The report added that Louw and his agent had a meeting with 'Quins coach Paul Gustard at The Cullinan in Cape Town, with the meeting in the hotel's foyer ending in "broad smiles and firm handshakes".



The 25-year-old tighthead prop is contracted to the Stormers until the end of the season and has been on the Cape franchise's books since 2015, having previously spent time at the Bulls.



Louw has played 13 Tests for the Springboks between 2017 and 2019.



Harlequins, meanwhile, have already secured the services of the Sharks' Springbok centre Andre Esterhuizen.

As reported on Sport24 last month, it is believed that Esterhuizen will pocket a cool £340 000 (R6.4 million) per year.

- Compiled by Herman Mostert