Stormers beat Bulls in race to sign Brits

Cape Town - Springbok hooker Schalk Brits is reportedly set to run out for the Stormers next year.

The Bulls were also believed to be after the 37-year-old's services, but according to Netwerk24, the Stormers has won the race to sign the veteran.

Brits was supposed to retire from professional rugby after clinching a fourth Premiership crown with English club Saracens earlier this year before being lured back by Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus.

He returned inside a month to win an 11th cap for the Springboks and acted as a mentor for the team during the Rugby Championship.

The fleet-footed No 2 was on Tuesday also included in Erasmus’ Barbarians squad for the Killik Cup match against Argentina at Twickenham on December 1.

Brits, who now has his sights set on next year’s Rugby World Cup, will enjoy a third stint at the Stormers, having represented the Cape franchise between 2006-2009 and briefly in 2011.

During his time at Saracens (2009-2018) he also won two European Champions Cup titles.