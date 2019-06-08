Stormers bag vital win over Sunwolves

Cape Town - The Stormers claimed a valuable Super Rugby win against the Sunwolves at Newlands in Cape Town on Saturday.

As it happened: Stormers v Sunwolves

The Stormers won 31-18 after leading 14-6 at half-time.

The home side failed to earn a bonus-point but scored four tries through hooker Mbongeni Mbonami, wing Craig Barry and a brace by No 8 Jaco Coetzee.

Flyhalf Jean-Luc du Plessis slotted three conversions, while replacement Joshua Stander landed a sole conversion and a penalty.

Meanwhile, the Japanese-side replied with two tries thanks to a brace by Semisi Masirewa. Flyhalf Hayden Parker kicked over a conversion and two penalties for the away side.

Next weekend's final round-robin fixtures sees the Stormers host the Sharks in their SA derby (Saturday, June 15 - 15:05), while the Sunwolves travel to Argentina where they'll face the Jaguares (Saturday, June 15 - 00:10 SA time).

Scorers:

Stormers

Tries: Mbongeni Mbonami, Craig Barry, Jaco Coetzee (2)

Conversions: Jean-Luc du Plessis (3), Joshua Stander

Penalties: Stander

Sunwolves

Tries: Semisi Masirewa (2)

Conversions: Hayden Parker

Penalties: Parker (2)

Teams:

Stormers

15 Dillyn Leyds, 14 Craig Barry, 13 JJ Engelbrecht, 12 Dan Kriel, 11 Edwill van der Merwe, 10 Jean-Luc du Plessis, 9 Herschel Jantjies, 8 Jaco Coetzee, 7 Johan du Toit, 6 Ernst van Rhyn, 5 Chris van Zyl, 4 Cobus Wiese, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Steven Kitshoff (captain)

Substitutes: 16 Chad Solomon, 17 Corne Fourie, 18 Wilco Louw, 19 David Meihuizen, 20 Chris Massyn, 21 Jano Vermaak, 22 Josh Stander, 23 EW Viljoen

Sunwolves

15 Semisi Masirewa, 14 Gerhard Van Den Heever, 13 Josh Timu, 12 Phil Burleigh, 11 Hosea Saumaki, 10 Hayden Parker, 9 Jamie Booth, 8 Ben Gunter, 7 Shuhei Matsuhashi, 6 Ryota Hasegawa, 5 Tom Rowe, 4 Mark Abbott, 3 Conan O’Donnell, 2 Jaba Bregvadze, 1 Alex Woonton

Substitutes: 16 Takuya Kitade, 17 Masataka Mikami, 18 Takuma Asahara, 19 Yuya Odo, 20 Masakatsu Nishikawa, 21 Keisuke Uchida, 22 Timothy Lafaele, 23 Akihito Yamada