Stormers aim to keep pushing
2019-03-24 17:40
Cape Town - While disappointed with the outcome against
the Hurricanes in Wellington, the Stormers were encouraged by the
effort and way their gameplan put the opposition under pressure, which
will both be key factors going forward.
On their first game of a four-week Australasian tour, the
Stormers targeted the Hurricanes up front, with a powerful display from
the forwards which saw them score three tries and come close to taking
victory.
Although they had an opportunity to win it with an attacking line-out
at the end, it was not to be as the Hurricanes held on for a tense
34-28 win.
While disappointed, the Stormers website reported that head coach Robbie Fleck praised the
effort of his players and the way they executed their gameplan, which
was intended to put the Hurricanes forwards under immense pressure.
“We were really happy with the effort in that first half and plenty
in the second half, so there are lots of positives, we were one moment
away from winning. We are just really disappointed that we didn’t get a
real grip on the game when the opportunities were there. I think the
couple of injuries up front were a real disruption for us and slowed our
momentum down,” he explained after the match.
Fleck added that they will take the positives out of their
performance and come up with a different plan to take on the Blues in
Auckland this weekend.
“We will do our work on the Blues this week and come up with another
plan, we wanted to target the Hurricanes up front and it worked. We got a
number of penalties from our maul and scored from our maul, we got
penalties from our scrum and when we carried hard we got some ascendency
there.
“It was a game that we certainly should have won, so we are a bit
frustrated with that. In terms of the effort, it was outstanding and in
terms of the plan it was really good in the first half and the beginning
of the second half,” he added.
Stormers captain Siya Kolisi said that the key will be to put
this result behind them as quickly as possible and focus on what they
need to do to beat the Blues at Eden Park on Saturday.
“It is a pity that we missed two line-out opportunities when we could
have scored at the end, it is tough way to finish the game, because we
really were confident about coming here and winning. We have to focus on
next week now, we can’t beat ourselves up about it,” he said.