Still no sign of Etzebeth for struggling Stormers
2018-07-03 16:45
Cape
Town - Stormers hooker Scarra
Ntubeni and lock JD Schickerling will be available for
selection against the Sharks at Newlands on Saturday, but there will be no sign
of Eben Etzebeth.
Both Ntubeni and Schickerling
featured for Western Province in the SuperSport Rugby Challenge on Sunday on
their return from injury, but Etzebeth remains sidelined as he continues his
recovery from a back and nerve injury.
Scrumhalf Justin Phillips,
meanwhile, is battling a rib injury and will be assessed in the week to
determine if he is fit to play.
The Stormers will also be without
fullback SP Marais, who has a quad injury.
The other players on the
long-term injury list are Jaco Coetzee (repeated concussion), Seabelo Senatla
(groin) and Dan du Plessis (knee), with their return to be determined by how
their recovery progresses.
The Stormers have no mathematical
chance of qualifying for the Super Rugby playoffs.
Kick-off on Saturday is at 17:15.