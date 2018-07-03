Still no sign of Etzebeth for struggling Stormers

Cape Town - Stormers hooker Scarra Ntubeni and lock JD Schickerling will be available for selection against the Sharks at Newlands on Saturday, but there will be no sign of Eben Etzebeth.

Both Ntubeni and Schickerling featured for Western Province in the SuperSport Rugby Challenge on Sunday on their return from injury, but Etzebeth remains sidelined as he continues his recovery from a back and nerve injury.

Scrumhalf Justin Phillips, meanwhile, is battling a rib injury and will be assessed in the week to determine if he is fit to play.

The Stormers will also be without fullback SP Marais, who has a quad injury.

The other players on the long-term injury list are Jaco Coetzee (repeated concussion), Seabelo Senatla (groin) and Dan du Plessis (knee), with their return to be determined by how their recovery progresses.

The Stormers have no mathematical chance of qualifying for the Super Rugby playoffs.

Kick-off on Saturday is at 17:15.