Steyn to finish career at Bulls?

Cape Town - Former Springbok flyhalf Morne Steyn is reportedly eyeing a return to South Africa where he wants to end his playing career with a stint at his former team, the Bulls.

According to Afrikaans newspaper, Rapport, Steyn’s agent has reached out to the Bulls about a possible return to Loftus Versfeld for the player.

The 34-year-old has played over a 100 games for French club Stade Francais since joining them in 2013 but had to settle at fullback in recent months after the club signed Argentine Nicolas Sanchez to back up Frenchman Jules Plisson at flyhalf.

Steyn represented the Bulls in 124 games between 2008 and 2013 and also played 66 Tests for the Springboks between 2009 and 2016.

"They approached us, but there is no official offer on the table. We have to talk a couple of things over, but a lot can happen before such a move becomes a reality," Bulls CEO Alfons Meyer said.