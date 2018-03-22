NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

    Starting well a 'priority' for Sharks in Melbourne

    2018-03-22 14:07

    Cape Town - Sharks head coach Robert du Preez says that a good start is key in Friday's Super Rugby clash against the Rebels in Melbourne.

    The Sharks, following last weekend's disappointing 24-17 loss to the Brumbies in Canberra, are desperate for a win to get their season going. 

    SUPER RUGBY WEEK 6: Weekend teams

    After this match, the Durbanites travel to Auckland and Wellington for matches against the Blues and Hurricanes, respectively. 

    Those two fixtures will bring the curtain down on the Sharks' Australasian tour, and the Rebels game looks their best opportunity to get a result. 

    The Sharks are currently third in the South African Conference with just one win from four, and with the Stormers currently finding their feet in the competition the Sharks need to start amassing log points as a matter of urgency to stay in the playoff hunt. 

    They were flat for most of the game against the Brumbies, and Du Preez has put a huge emphasis on starting well against the Rebels.

    "This team has a lot of character and are determined to bounce back strongly," he said of his charges.

    "Super Rugby is a tough competition and you have to take the good with the bad and move on from disappointment, which we have.

    "It’s an absolute priority to start well against the Rebels and I have no doubt that if we do start well and we get on a roll, we will be difficult to stop."

    Kick-off on Friday is at 10:45 (SA time). 

    Teams:

    Rebels

    15 Jack Maddocks, 14 Sefa Naivalu, 13 Reece Hodge, 12 Billy Meakes, 11 Marika Koroibete, 10 Jack Debreczeni, 9 Will Genia, 8 Amanaki Mafi, 7 Colby Fainga’a, 6 Angus Cottrell, 5 Adam Coleman (captain), 4 Geoff Parling, 3 Jermaine Ainsley, 2 Anaru Rangi, 1 Tetera Faulkner 

    Substitutes: 16 Mahe Vailanu, 17 Fereti Sa’aga, 18 Sam Talakai, 19 Matt Philip, 20 Ross Haylett-Petty, 21 Richard Hardwick, 22 Michael Ruru, 23 Tom English

    Sharks

    15 Curwin Bosch, 14 Sbu Nkosi, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Marius Louw, 11 Lwazi Mvovo, 10 Robert du Preez, 9 Louis Schreuder, 8 Tera Mtembu, 7 Jean-Luc du Preez, 6 Jacques Vermeulen, 5 Stephan Lewies, 4 Ruan Botha (captain), 3 Thomas du Toit, 2 Akker van der Merwe, 1 Beast Mtawarira 

    Substitutes: 16 Franco Marais, 17 Juan Schoeman, 18 John-Hubert Meyer, 19 Hyron Andrews, 20 Wian Vosloo, 21 Cameron Wright, 22 Kobus van Wyk, 23 Garth April

