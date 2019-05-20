Star forwards sign deals to stay at Stormers

Cape Town - The Stormers have reportedly secured the services of several of their players for the 2020 season and beyond.

Afrikaans newspaper Rapport stated on Sunday that several star forwards have agreed to stay at the union.



They include lock/flank Pieter-Steph du Toit, captain and flank Siya Kolisi, lock JD Schickerling, hooker Bongi Mbonambi and props Steven Kitshoff, Wilco Louw and Frans Malherbe.

Kitshoff was heavily linked with English club Sale Sharks, while several clubs were after Du Toit's services.

The players' decision to stay is believed to have been influenced by the Stormers' decision to appoint John Dobson as head coach for next season.



The report added that lock Eben Etzebeth will depart for Toulon in France, while there is uncertainty surrounding the future of utility back Damian Willemse, who is yet to agree to a long-term contract.

The Stormers confirmed in March that Dobson would replace current coach Robbie Fleck for next season's campaign.