NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

Get Sport24 on your mobile

m.sport24.co.za
LIVE

    Star forwards sign deals to stay at Stormers

    2019-05-20 10:27

    Cape Town - The Stormers have reportedly secured the services of several of their players for the 2020 season and beyond.

    Afrikaans newspaper Rapport stated on Sunday that several star forwards have agreed to stay at the union.

    They include lock/flank Pieter-Steph du Toit, captain and flank Siya Kolisi, lock JD Schickerling, hooker Bongi Mbonambi and props Steven Kitshoff, Wilco Louw and Frans Malherbe.

    Kitshoff was heavily linked with English club Sale Sharks, while several clubs were after Du Toit's services.

    The players' decision to stay is believed to have been influenced by the Stormers' decision to appoint John Dobson as head coach for next season.

    The report added that lock Eben Etzebeth will depart for Toulon in France, while there is uncertainty surrounding the future of utility back Damian Willemse, who is yet to agree to a long-term contract.

    The Stormers confirmed in March that Dobson would replace current coach Robbie Fleck for next season's campaign.

    Follow Us:

    More In This Category

    Lions coach: This win came at the...
    Crusaders respond to homophobia...
    WRAP: Super Rugby - Round 14
    Super Rugby: Weekend teams

    Read News24’s Comments Policy

    Live Video Streaming
    Show full schedule
    Video Highlights
    Show more videos
    Sport Talk
    Breaking News
    Most Read

    Fixtures

    Friday, 24 May 2019
    • Chiefs v Reds, FMG Stadium Waikato 09:35
    • Brumbies v Bulls, GIO Stadium 11:45
    Saturday, 25 May 2019
    • Sunwolves v Rebels, Chichibunomiya Rugby Stadium 07:15
    • Crusaders v Blues, AMI Stadium 09:35
    • Waratahs v Jaguares, Allianz Stadium 11:45
    • Stormers v Highlanders, Cape Town 15:05
    • Sharks v Lions, Jonsson Kings Park Stadium 17:15
    Friday, 31 May 2019
    • Blues v Bulls, Eden Park 09:35
    • Rebels v Waratahs, AAMI Park 11:45
    View complete fixtures

    Results

    18 May 2019
    17 May 2019
    12 May 2019
    11 May 2019
    10 May 2019
    04 May 2019
    03 May 2019
    27 April 2019
    26 April 2019
    20 April 2019
    19 April 2019
    13 April 2019
    12 April 2019
    06 April 2019
    05 April 2019
    30 March 2019
    29 March 2019
    24 March 2019
    23 March 2019
    22 March 2019
    16 March 2019
    15 March 2019
    09 March 2019
    08 March 2019
    02 March 2019
    01 March 2019
    23 February 2019
    22 February 2019
    16 February 2019
    15 February 2019
    View complete results

    Logs

    Rank Team P W Pts
    • Bulls (Q)
    • Jaguares (wc)
    • Lions (wc)
    • Sharks (wc)
    • Stormers
    Click for complete log

    EXPERT OPINION

    5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 14

    Herman Mostert highlights FIVE talking points after Week 14 of the 2019 Super Rugby competition. ”
    View all columnists >

    Opinion Poll

    Which of the 4 South African team will finish with the fewest Super Rugby SA Conference points?

    Can you name the top Super Rugby tryscorers of all-time?

    Think you know your Super Rugby? Maybe so ... but can you name the top tryscorers of all time?

    TAKE THE QUIZ
    There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
     