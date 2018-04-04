Star Bulls prop linked with move to Scotland

Cape Town - Bulls prop Pierre Schoeman is reportedly set to join Scottish club Edinburgh.



The move is yet to be officially confirmed, but Afrikaans website Netwerk24 understands that Schoeman will leave the Bulls after the conclusion of this year’s Super Rugby competition.



Schoeman has been Bulls coach John Mitchell’s first-choice loosehead this season and produced a man-of-the-match performance in last weekend’s 33-23 win over the Stormers.



Schoeman does not appear to be in Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus’ plans as he was not included in an 11-man list of Bulls players to attend an alignment camp in Vanderbijlpark between April 1-4.



Lizo Gqoboka was preferred to Schoeman for the camp.



Should Schoeman wish to play international rugby for Scotland, he would have to play there for five years.

