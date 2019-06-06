NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

    Star Bok wing extends Lions stay

    2019-06-06 16:10

    Johannesburg - Winger Aphiwe Dyantyi has put pen to paper and committed to the Lions until 2021.

    This was confirmed by the franchise on Thursday afternoon.

    Dyantyi boasts 22 Super Rugby caps making his debut for the Johannesburg franchise in 2018.

    The 24-year-old also played 13 Tests for the Springboks last year.

    Meanwhile, Dyantyi will start at left wing for the Lions when they face the Hurricanes at Ellis Park on Saturday.

    Kick-off is scheduled for 15:05.

    Teams:

    Lions

    15 Andries Coetzee, 14 Courtnall Skosan, 13 Lionel Mapoe, 12 Harold Vorster, 11 Aphiwe Dyantyi, 10 Shaun Reynolds, 9 Ross Cronje, 8 Kwagga Smith, 7 Vincent Tshituka, 6 Cyle Brink, 5 Marvin Orie, 4 Stephan Lewies, 3 Carlü Sadie, 2 Malcolm Marx (captain), 1 Dylan Smith

    Substitutes: 16 Jan-Henning Campher, 17 Nathan McBeth, 18 Johannes Jonker, 19 Reinhard Nothnagel, 20 Marnus Schoeman, 21 Nic Groom, 22 Elton Jantjies, 23 Tyrone Green

    Hurricanes

    15 James Marshall, 14 Ben Lam, 13 Jordie Barrett, 12 Ngani Laumape, 11 Chase Tiatia, 10 Beauden Barrett, 9 TJ Perenara (captain), 8 Gareth Evans, 7 Du’Plessis Kirifi, 6 Reed Prinsep, 5 Isaia Walker-Leawere, 4 James Blackwell, 3 Jeff To’omaga-Allen, 2 Ricky Riccitelli, 1 Toby Smith

    Substitutes: 16 Dane Coles, 17 Fraser Armstrong, 18 Ross Geldenhuys, 19 Liam Mitchell, 20 Ardie Savea, 21 Richard Judd, 22 Peter Umaga-Jensen, 23 Salesi Rayasi

    5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 16

    Herman Mostert highlights FIVE talking points after Week 16 of the 2019 Super Rugby competition.”
