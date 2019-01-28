Springbok, Stormers star in high demand abroad

Cape Town - Stormers and Springbok lock Pieter-Steph du Toit is reportedly in high demand overseas.

Netwerk24 reported on Sunday that a few high-profile overseas clubs have officially notified the Cape franchise of their interest in the player.

The Afrikaans website did not reveal the names of the clubs but noted that processes to recruit Du Toit had started.

The report added that the offers on the table would make it highly unlikely for SA Rugby and Western Province to be able to compete for Du Toit's services.

Du Toit is contracted to Western Province until the end of the 2019 season which means he could leave after this year's Rugby World Cup.

The 26-year-old, who can operate at lock and flank, has played 46 Tests for the Springboks between 2013 and 2018.

He could be one of several stars to leave the Stormers at the end of the season.

French club Toulon announced late last year that lock Eben Etzebeth would join them, while a recent report linked prop Steven Kitshoff to Sale Sharks in England.

Captain Siya Kolisi has also been linked with the Panasonic Wild Knights in Japan.