    Springbok star Gelant details a typical day in lockdown

    2020-05-01 06:39

    Springbok and Bulls fullback Warrick Gelant is making use of his time in lockdown isolation to keep in shape as best he can and stay abreast with current affairs.

    Knysna-born Gelant has been a stalwart for the Bulls and was a member of the 2019 Rugby World Cup-winning Springbok squad.

    Gelant - like all South Africans - have been observing the period of isolation in heeding the government's call for a national lockdown in a bid to stop the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

    Although staying indoors is challenging, the 24-year-old is making the most of his time to stay in touch with his coaches and franchise-team-mates, and to do what he can to stay in a condition.

    Gelant gave the Springboks' official website a peek of what his day under lockdown looks like.

    "After breakfast in the morning I get ready for my first training exercise, and after my morning workout I like to check the news to get an update on what’s happening in South Africa and world-wise," said Gelant.

    "Later on in the afternoon I go into my second session and after that, if there’s some time left in the afternoon I like to switch onto watching some series."

    "In this difficult time we have to find some way to stay in contact with each other, so I use Zoom to connect with a few of our team coaches. The players also chat very regularly during the day on our group."

    "Our conditioning coach at the Bulls gave us a very specific programme to follow. So like we say: 'home away from home' is now 'training away from training'. The instructions and the plans are very well organised and specific, and easy for each player to follow."

    - Springboks

