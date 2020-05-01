Springbok star Gelant details a typical day in lockdown

Springbok and Bulls fullback Warrick Gelant is making use of his time in lockdown isolation to keep in shape as best he can and stay abreast with current affairs.

Knysna-born Gelant has been a stalwart for the Bulls and was a member of the 2019 Rugby World Cup-winning Springbok squad.

Gelant - like all South Africans - have been observing the period of isolation in heeding the government's call for a national lockdown in a bid to stop the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

Although staying indoors is challenging, the 24-year-old is making the most of his time to stay in touch with his coaches and franchise-team-mates, and to do what he can to stay in a condition.

Gelant gave the Springboks' official website a peek of what his day under lockdown looks like.

"After breakfast in the morning I get ready for my first training exercise, and after my morning workout I like to check the news to get an update on what’s happening in South Africa and world-wise," said Gelant.

"Later on in the afternoon I go into my second session and after that, if there’s some time left in the afternoon I like to switch onto watching some series."

"In this difficult time we have to find some way to stay in contact with each other, so I use Zoom to connect with a few of our team coaches. The players also chat very regularly during the day on our group."

"Our conditioning coach at the Bulls gave us a very specific programme to follow. So like we say: 'home away from home' is now 'training away from training'. The instructions and the plans are very well organised and specific, and easy for each player to follow."

