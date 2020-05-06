NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

    Springbok hooker Marx among South Africans on repatriation flight stranded in Qatar

    2020-05-06 10:36

    Malcolm Marx’s arduous and frustrating journey to get back to South Africa continues.

    The Springbok hooker, who’s been attempting to get repatriated for almost six weeks, had been stuck in Japan following a stint with NTT Shining Arcs.

    According to OFM, a fellow passenger confirmed that the 25-year-old is part of a flight full of South Africans that is currently grounded in Doha, Qatar.

    The aircraft had been scheduled to depart on Tuesday morning, but South African authorities denied clearance.

    The passengers, who are stuck in transit without any airport shops being open, are now expected to depart to OR Tambo International on Thursday.

    Government has been experienced severe challenges co-ordinating repatriation efforts over the past few days.

    SA citizens based in the USA have noted their anxiety at struggling to get onto flights, while 200 passengers were stuck on OR Tambo's tarmac on Monday afternoon.

    Last month, Marx told the Lions’ official website that despite the hassle, he and several other prominent South African players were coping.

    "I am keen thought to get back to South Africa and join the Lions family again. Hopefully we can start training soon and back into games. I really missed my Lions family very much," he said.

    - Compiled by Sport24 staff

