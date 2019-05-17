Specman magic helps Bulls down Rebels

Cape Town - The Bulls got their Australasian tour off to the best possible start when they beat the Rebels in Melbourne on Friday.

As it happened: Rebels v Bulls

The Bulls won 32-17 after leading 17-12 at half-time.

The Bulls scored four tries through wings Cornal Hendricks and Rosko Specman, flyhalf Handre Pollard and centre Burger Odendaal. Pollard was also on target with three conversions and two penalties.

The Rebels replied with three tries thanks to wing Marika Koroibete (2) and scrumhalf Will Genia. Flyhalf Quade Cooper added a conversion.

The Bulls picked up four points for their victory and moved to the top of the South African Conference and second in the Overall log.

The Rebels left empty-handed, but stayed second in the Australian Conference. They did however slip to eighth in the Overall standings.

In next weekend's Round 15 action, the Bulls travel to Canberra to play the Brumbies (Friday, May 24 - 11:45 SA time), while the Rebels visit Tokyo to face the Sunwolves (Saturday, May 25 - 07:15 SA time).

Scorers:

Rebels

Tries: Marika Koroibete (2), Will Genia

Conversion: Quade Cooper



Bulls

Tries: Cornal Hendricks, Handre Pollard, Burger Odendaal, Rosko Specman

Conversions: Pollard (3)

Penalties: Pollard (2)

Teams:

Rebels

15 Dane Haylett-Petty (captain), 14 Jack Maddocks, 13 Reece Hodge, 12 Billy Meakes, 11 Marika Koroibete, 10 Quade Cooper, 9 Will Genia, 8 Rob Leota, 7 Richard Hardwick, 6 Luke Jones, 5 Matt Philip, 4 Ross Haylett-Petty, 3 Jermaine Ainsley, 2 Anaru Rangi, 1 Tetera Faulkner

Substitutes: 16 Hugh Roach, 17 Matt Gibbon, 18 Sam Talakai, 19 Sam Jeffries, 20 Pone Fa’amausili, 21 Michael Ruru, 22 Campbell Magnay, 23 Matt To’omua

Bulls

15 Warrick Gelant, 14 Cornal Hendricks, 13 Johnny Kotze, 12 Burger Odendaal, 11 Rosko Specman, 10 Handre Pollard (captain), 9 Andre Warner, 8 Duane Vermeulen, 7 Hanro Liebenberg, 6 Paul Schoeman, 5 RG Snyman, 4 Jason Jenkins, 3 Trevor Nyakane, 2 Schalk Brits, 1 Lizo Gqoboka



Substitutes: 16 Jaco Visagie, 17 Simphiwe Matanzima, 18 Wiehahn Herbst, 19 Jannes Kirsten, 20 Marco van Staden, 21 Embrose Papier, 22 Manie Libbok, 23 Divan Rossouw