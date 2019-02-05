Sonny Bill hints at calling time on NZ days

Cape Town - All Blacks star Sonny Bill Williams has hinted that this could be his last year playing for the Blues and New Zealand.

"For the last two years I've been so methodical with my planning and preparation," the 33-year-old told the New Zealand Herald.

"But the last two years have been so injury-ravaged I've come to understand that I have a plan, but that God is the best planner.



"I want the boys to be successful, but it could be (my last year)."

Williams is contracted to New Zealand Rugby and the Blues until the end of the 2019 Rugby World Cup.



Last year, the former Rugby League star played a handful of games for the Blues and just five Tests.

Williams has played 51 Tests for the All Blacks since 2010.