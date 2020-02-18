Snyman demands more from Stormers bench

Cape Town - The Stormers' replacements have been urged to up their game ahead of Saturday's Super Rugby encounter against the Jaguares at Newlands.

Backline coach Dawie Snyman addressed reporters at the team's High Performance Centre in Bellville on Monday where he said the impact from the bench was not sufficient in last weekend's 33-30 win over the Lions in Johannesburg.

The Stormers were leading 26-15 heading into the final quarter before the hosts roared back with 15 unanswered points to lead 30-26 and time up on the clock.

The men from the Cape then burgled a victory with a last-gasp try after the hooter from centre Ruhan Nel.

"We're disappointed with the impact from the guys off the bench. We didn't have enough energy in the last 20 minutes. We had control over the game but gave it back to the Lions and they got momentum," Snyman said, as quoted by Netwerk24.



Snyman continued: "The guys on the bench have a responsibility because you're going to win the big matches in the last 10 or 5 minutes. We expect more of them."

Ahead of this weekend's match, the attack guru added that he wanted to see the substitutes up their pace and work ethic.

The Cape side, meanwhile, will welcome back scrumhalf Herschel Jantjies and flank Jaco Coetzee, who missed the Lions game duo to injury niggles.

Stormers coach John Dobson will name his team on Thursday, with Saturday's clash against the Argentines scheduled for 15:05.

- Compiled by Herman Mostert