    Smal to leave WP early, new job for Treu

    2019-02-25 10:14

    Cape Town - Gert Smal looks set to leave his WP director of rugby post early, while the union has reportedly designed a new position for Paul Treu.

    Netwerk24 reported on Sunday that Smal is likely to leave three months before his contract ends, with the report indicating that he will join Jake White's coaching staff at the Toyota Verblitz in Japan on July 1.

    Treu’s temporary job title is special projects manager, but his new role within the union will be announced when he returns home from a trip to England, where he will visit among others Eddie Jones and Manchester United in a trip that was approved by WP Rugby.

    Treu reportedly turned down the offer of a retrenchment package after meeting with WP Rugby CEO Paul Zacks last week.

    WP president Zelt Marais insisted to be part of the meeting and it is believed that Marais has pushed hard for Treu to remain within the union’s structures.

    Treu was the subject of much controversy towards the end of 2018 when he accused the Stormers coaching staff, led by head coach Robbie Fleck, of discrimination.

    An independent review cleared Fleck and the management team of any wrongdoing, but it seems now that the relationship between Treu and his colleagues has soured.

    5 talking points: Super Rugby - Week 2

    Herman Mostert highlights FIVE talking points after Week 2 of the 2019 Super Rugby competition.
