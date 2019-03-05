NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

    Smal earmarked to take over from White

    2019-03-05 08:20

    Cape Town - Gert Smal is earmarked to take over from Jake White as head coach of the Toyota Verblitz club.

    The Japanese club on Monday confirmed the appointment of Smal as White' s assistant coach for the 2019/20 season.

    White told Netwerk24 that Smal would be the perfect candidate to take over as head coach once he departs.

    Smal and White worked together when the latter coached the Springboks between 2004 and 2007.

    "My contract with Verblitz expires after the World Cup. It's good to have a transition so that there is continuity once I pack my bags. I've been at Verblitz for three years now and the plan was always for me to move on after the World Cup. Gert also wants to be a head coach again and this will be a good way to make the transition," White said.

    Smal, 57, is currently the director of rugby at Western Province and the Stormers, and while his contract will only officially expire at the end of October, a report over the weekend indicated that he would leave the Cape franchise at an earlier stage.

    Meanwhile, Verblitz also confirmed the signing of Springbok fullback Willie le Roux from English club Wasps.

    The 29-year-old Springbok fullback will join the club following the completion of this year's Rugby World Cup, which will also be hosted in Japan in September and October.

    Le Roux will join a host of fellow South Africans who currently ply their trade under White, including Reniel Hugo, Jason Jenkins, Carl Wegner, Lionel Cronjé, Clinton Swart and Gio Aplon.

