Skills coach keeps Stormers on the ball during lockdown

The Stormers have kept their skills sharp during South Africa's Covid-19 lockdown period.

The Cape franchise’s skills coach Labeeb Levy has enlisted the help of his two daughters at their Bo-Kaap home to prepare skills videos for the players.



"Every week I send the players videos of three or four individual skills to do and the players send their videos back," Levy told the Stormers' official website.



"Fortunately for me it is different from someone who wants to do scrum training for example, as there is quite a lot you can still do.



"We also send the players tasks or challenges, so we have competition and every week we have a winner."

Levy added that he challenged the players to come up with their own skills training and has been pleasantly surprised by what they conjured up.



"Stuff that you wouldn't even think of... (centre) Dan du Plessis was using a rugby ball to do soccer skills, (lock) Salmaan Moerat's skills was throwing bags of potatoes onto a truck.



"Everyone's situation is quite different, you have got Bongi (Mbonambi, hooker) for example, he is passing a ball but his child is hanging on to his leg. So the players also have to be creative in how they plan their day," the skills guru added.



Levy's daughters Insaaf and Nuha have played a crucial part in making the videos.

"My daughters play a bit of touch, so they also have been helping me a lot. They enjoy it and they challenge you, it is not always easy coaching your own children.



"We do all sorts of stuff, in the house, outside the house. Their mother sometimes gives them a tongue lashing and chases them onto the 'stoep' or the garden, but it is all fun and games."



When Super Rugby was halted, the Stormers were seventh on the standings with four wins from six matches.



However, if rugby resumes in the country, it will likely be a domestic competition between the four South Africa franchises (Stormers, Sharks, Bulls and Lions) and PRO14 outfits the Cheetahs and Southern Kings.



New Zealand, expected to go into Covid-19 alert Level 2 from Monday, has already announced plans for their own domestic Super Rugby event.



'Super Rugby Aotearoa' could resume in June and will involve New Zealand's five franchises - the Blues, Chiefs, Hurricanes, Crusaders and Highlanders.



The five teams will play each other home and away over 10 weeks, with two matches every weekend. All matches will be played in closed stadiums.

- Compiled by Sport24 staff