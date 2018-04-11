NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

Get Sport24 on your mobile

m.sport24.co.za
LIVE

    Sharks were 'in the gutter' during tour

    2018-04-11 09:53

    Cape Town - Midway through their Australian tour, the Sharks looked down and out. 

    Tipped as possible title contenders at the start of the season, the Durbanites went down 24-17 to the Brumbies in Canberra and then 46-14 to the Rebels in Melbourne. 

    Those two results hurt, and it looked like coach Robert du Preez and his men were headed for a season of disappointment. 

    The performances over the next two weeks, though, have restored hope to Kings Park. 

    The Sharks thrashed the Blues 63-40 and then, last week, they came within seconds of beating the Hurricanes in Wellington, eventually falling to a 38-37 loss after the hooter. 

    With regular season approaching the half-way mark, the Sharks believe again. 

    According to wing Kobus van Wyk, there was a shift in mindset after the Rebels loss.

    "We were down in the gutters after that game. We got 50 points or something. After that the guys just got together in a room and talked a bit and we turned it around after that," he said.

    "Four weeks away from home is always tough on the body and the mind. In the first two games we struggled a bit, but after that we stuck to our guns and turned it around for the season, I think. The guys have been playing well."

    The aim for the Sharks is simple.

    "We want to go to the quarter-finals and take it from there and the guys are ready to play now," said Van Wyk.

    "We want to finish on top of the SA conference ... that's our goal."

    Next up is a crucial clash against the Bulls in Durban on Saturday.

    "I think they've been playing very well, throwing the ball out wide. It's a new-look Bulls side," Van Wyk said of John Mitchell's men.

    "They have flair and I think we can expect anything from them."

    Kick-off on Saturday is at 17:15.

    What To Read Next

    Follow Us:

    More In This Category

    Phipps returns for Waratahs in Aussie...
    Test rugby a priority for Bulls'...
    Barrett back at flyhalf for 'Canes
    Super Rugby: Weekend teams

    Read News24’s Comments Policy

    Live Video Streaming
    Show full schedule
    Video Highlights
    Show more videos
    Sport Talk
    Breaking News
    Most Read

    Fixtures

    Friday, 13 April 2018
    • Hurricanes v Chiefs, Westpac Stadium 09:35
    Saturday, 14 April 2018
    • Sunwolves v Blues, Chichibunomiya Rugby Stadium 05:05
    • Rebels v Jaguares, AAMI Park 07:15
    • Highlanders v Brumbies, Forsyth Barr Stadium 09:35
    • Waratahs v Reds, Allianz Stadium 11:45
    • Sharks v Bulls, Jonsson Kings Park Stadium 17:15
    Friday, 20 April 2018
    • Blues v Highlanders, Eden Park 09:35
    • Waratahs v Lions, Allianz Stadium 11:45
    View complete fixtures

    Results

    View complete results

    Logs

    Rank Team P W Pts
    Click for complete log

    EXPERT OPINION

    5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 8

    Herman Mostert highlights FIVE talking points after Round 8 of the 2018 Super Rugby competition. ”
    View all columnists >

    Opinion Poll

    Who will finish top of the SA Conference in this year's Super Rugby tournament?

    Can you name the top Super Rugby tryscorers of all-time?

    Think you know your Super Rugby? Maybe so ... but can you name the top tryscorers of all time?

    TAKE THE QUIZ
    There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
     