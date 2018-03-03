Sharks v Waratahs ends in Durban draw

Cape Town - Despite the best efforts of flyhalf Robert du Preez and centre Lukhanyo Am, the Sharks and Waratahs drew their Super Rugby clash in Durban on Saturday.

The pair are widely reported to be among new Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus' favourites in their respective positions and will have pleased the new Bok mentor as they combined to score all the home side's points in a 24-24 (half-time 10-10) draw against their Sydney visitors.

Am scored two tries while Du Preez added a third as well as being on target with all three conversions and a penalty.

The Waratahs replied with tries of their own by scrumhalf Jake Gordon, flank Michael Hooper and replacement Mitch Short. Flyhalf Bernard Foley was on target with all three conversions and a penalty.

Both teams picked up two points for the stalemate.

In next weekend's Round 4 action, the Sharks host the Sunwolves at Kings Park (Saturday, March 10 at 15:05), while the Waratahs travel to Buenos Aires to face the Jaguares (Saturday, March 10 at 23:40 SA time).

Teams:

Sharks

15 Lwazi Mvovo, 14 Kobus van Wyk, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Sbu Nkosi, 10 Robert du Preez, 9 Louis Schreuder, 8 Keegan Daniel, 7 Tyler Paul, 6 Jacques Vermeulen, 5 Stephan Lewies, 4 Ruan Botha (captain), 3 Thomas du Toit, 2 Franco Marais, 1 Tendai Mtawarira

Substitutes: 16 Akker van der Merwe, 17 Juan Schoeman, 18 John-Hubert Meyer, 19 Hyron Andrews, 20 Tera Mtembu, 21 Cameron Wright, 22 Marius Louw, 23 Curwin Bosch

Waratahs

15 Israel Folau, 14 Andrew Kellaway, 13 Lalakai Foketi, 12 Kurtley Beale, 11 Curtis Rona, 10 Bernard Foley, 9 Jake Gordon, 8 Jed Holloway, 7 Michael Hooper (captain), 6 Michael Wells, 5 Tom Staniforth, 4 Ned Hanigan, 3 Paddy Ryan, 2 Damien Fitzpatrick, 1 Tom Robertson

Substitutes: 16 Hugh Roach, 17 Harry Johnson-Holmes, 18 Kalivati Tawake, 19 Nick Palmer, 20 Will Miller, 21 Mitch Short, 22 Bryce Hegarty, 23 Alex Newsome