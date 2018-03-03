NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

    Sharks v Waratahs ends in Durban draw

    2018-03-03 16:51

    Cape Town - Despite the best efforts of flyhalf Robert du Preez and centre Lukhanyo Am, the Sharks and Waratahs drew their Super Rugby clash in Durban on Saturday.

    As it happened: Sharks v Waratahs

    The pair are widely reported to be among new Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus' favourites in their respective positions and will have pleased the new Bok mentor as they combined to score all the home side's points in a 24-24 (half-time 10-10) draw against their Sydney visitors.

    Am scored two tries while Du Preez added a third as well as being on target with all three conversions and a penalty.

    The Waratahs replied with tries of their own by scrumhalf Jake Gordon, flank Michael Hooper and replacement Mitch Short. Flyhalf Bernard Foley was on target with all three conversions and a penalty.

    Both teams picked up two points for the stalemate.

    In next weekend's Round 4 action, the Sharks host the Sunwolves at Kings Park (Saturday, March 10 at 15:05), while the Waratahs travel to Buenos Aires to face the Jaguares (Saturday, March 10 at 23:40 SA time).

    Teams:

    Sharks

    15 Lwazi Mvovo, 14 Kobus van Wyk, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Sbu Nkosi, 10 Robert du Preez, 9 Louis Schreuder, 8 Keegan Daniel, 7 Tyler Paul, 6 Jacques Vermeulen, 5 Stephan Lewies, 4 Ruan Botha (captain), 3 Thomas du Toit, 2 Franco Marais, 1 Tendai Mtawarira

    Substitutes: 16 Akker van der Merwe, 17 Juan Schoeman, 18 John-Hubert Meyer, 19 Hyron Andrews, 20 Tera Mtembu, 21 Cameron Wright, 22 Marius Louw, 23 Curwin Bosch

    Waratahs

    15 Israel Folau, 14 Andrew Kellaway, 13 Lalakai Foketi, 12 Kurtley Beale, 11 Curtis Rona, 10 Bernard Foley, 9 Jake Gordon, 8 Jed Holloway, 7 Michael Hooper (captain), 6 Michael Wells, 5 Tom Staniforth, 4 Ned Hanigan, 3 Paddy Ryan, 2 Damien Fitzpatrick, 1 Tom Robertson

    Substitutes: 16 Hugh Roach, 17 Harry Johnson-Holmes, 18 Kalivati Tawake, 19 Nick Palmer, 20 Will Miller, 21 Mitch Short, 22 Bryce Hegarty, 23 Alex Newsome

    Fixtures

    Saturday, 03 March 2018
    • Jaguares v Hurricanes, Buenos Aires CRC 23:40
    Friday, 09 March 2018
    • Highlanders v Stormers, Forsyth Barr Stadium 08:35
    • Rebels v Brumbies, AAMI Park 10:45
    Saturday, 10 March 2018
    • Hurricanes v Crusaders, Westpac Stadium 08:35
    • Reds v Bulls, Suncorp Stadium 10:45
    • Sharks v Sunwolves, Growthpoint Kings Park 15:05
    • Lions v Blues, Emirates Airlines Park 17:15
    • Jaguares v Waratahs, Velez Sarsfield 23:40
    Results

    Logs

    Rank Team P W Pts
    EXPERT OPINION

    5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 2

    Herman Mostert highlights FIVE talking points after Round 2 of the 2018 Super Rugby competition.”
    Opinion Poll

    Who will finish top of the SA Conference in this year's Super Rugby tournament?

    Can you name the top Super Rugby tryscorers of all-time?

    Think you know your Super Rugby? Maybe so ... but can you name the top tryscorers of all time?

