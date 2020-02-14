Sharks' unsung hero Venter ticking the right boxes

Cape
Town - They are only two matches into their Super Rugby season,
but already the Sharks have
made headlines for all the right reasons.
Wins over the Bulls (23-15) at
Kings Park and then a stunning 42-20 triumph over the Highlanders in Dunedin
have left the Sharks perched near the top of the table heading into Saturday's
clash against the Hurricanes in Wellington.
The men stealing those headlines
have predominantly been in the backline where Aphelele Fassi and Makazole
Mapimpi are in superb attacking form. Skipper Lukhanyo Am and flyhalf Curwin
Bosch, who is unavailable for the Hurricanes, have also commanded
attention.
One man who has slipped under the
radar somewhat, despite scoring a try against the Highlanders, is 23-year-old
No 6 James Venter.
Born in Durban and having started
his youth career at the Sharks, Venter had been with the Lions in Johannesburg since
2015 until he was unveiled as the first of nine signings in nine days by the
Sharks back in September last year.
Far from the most high-profile of
the signings, which also included Ox Nche, Henco Venter, Sikhumbuzo Notshe and
Werner Kok, Venter was quickly identified by new coach Sean Everitt as a specialist
fetcher.
It is a role that Everitt has
openly said he values, and he has even compared Venter to former Sharks flank
Marcell Coetzee.
While it is still early days,
Venter's contribution over the opening two rounds has been immense despite most
of the hype centring around the scintillating backline tries that have been
scored.
"He got the first steal of
the game," Everitt recalled this week, looking back at Venter's
performance in Dunedin.
"James has been outstanding
in the way he's played and it's not easy to play like that for 80 minutes.
"He's such a player that we
haven't looked to take him off. He's really disrupted the breakdown and when
he's not stealing ball, he's making good tackles and he's doing a lot of carry
work."
The challenge on Saturday in
Wellington will be stronger, with the Hurricanes coming off the back of a
gritty win against the Jaguares in Buenos Aires.
Venter, though, says it has been
refreshing having the freedom to do what he does best.
"It's great to be back in an
awesome environment surrounded by some of the world's best players. I'm just
relishing the opportunity to grow as a player," he said.
"That's what you relish in a
game ... the breakdown and the physical aspect.
"Getting out there and
forcing turnovers is the game that I enjoy playing, so it's awesome to be able
to do that where your natural game actually complements what Sean (Everitt)
wants."
Venter will line up alongside
blindside flank Tyler Paul and Notshe at No 8 to complete the loose trio.
Kick-off on Saturday is at 08:05
(SA time).
Teams:
Hurricanes
15 Jordie Barrett, 14 Wes Goosen,
13 Vince Aso, 12 Ngani Laumape, 11 Ben Lam, 10 Jackson Garden-Bachop, 9 TJ
Perenara (captain), 8 Reed Prinsep, 7 Gareth Evans, 6 Vaea Fifita, 5 Scott
Scrafton, 4 Isaia Walker-Leawere, 3 Tyrel Lomax, 2 Asafo Aumua, 1 Fraser
Armstrong
Substitutes: 16 Dane Coles, 17
Pouri Rakete-Stones, 18 Alex Fidow, 19 Liam Mitchell, 20 Du’Plessis Kirifi, 21
Jamie Booth, 22 Fletcher Smith, 23 Billy Proctor
Sharks
15 Aphelele Fassi, 14 Madosh
Tambwe, 13 Lukhanyo Am (captain), 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10
Boeta Chamberlain, 9 Louis Schreuder, 8 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 7 Tyler Paul, 6
James Venter, 5 Hyron Andrews, 4 Ruben van Heerden, 3 Thomas du Toit, 2 Kerron
van Vuuren, 1 Ox Nche
Substitutes: 16 Craig Burden, 17
Juan Schoeman, 18 John-Hubert Meyer, 19 Le Roux Roets, 20 Dylan Richardson, 21
Phepsi Buthelezi, 22 Sanele Nohamba, 23 Jeremy Ward