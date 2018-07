Sharks unchanged for Crusaders quarter-final

Cape Town - Sharks coach Robert du Preez has named an unchanged 23-man line-up for their Super Rugby quarter-final against the Crusaders in Christchurch on Saturday.

The Sharks beat the Jaguares 20-10 in Durban last weekend to sneak into eighth position on the overall log and a date against the log-leading defending champions.

Prop Tendai ‘ Beast’ Mtawarira will play his 150th Super game in a Sharks jersey. He holds the record for being the most capped Super Rugby player for a single franchise and is just behind Adriaan Strauss who is the most capped South African Super Rugby player with 156 caps.

Saturday's clash is scheduled for 09:35 (SA time).

Teams:

Crusaders

15 David Havili, 14 Seta Tamanivalu, 13 Jack Goodhue, 12 Ryan Crotty, 11 George Bridge, 10 Richie Mo'unga, 9 Bryn Hall, 8 Kieran Read, 7 Matt Todd, 6 Jordan Taufua, 5 Sam Whitelock (captain), 4 Scott Barrett, 3 Owen Franks, 2 Codie Taylor, 1 Tim Perry



Substitutes: 16 Andrew Makalio, 17 Wyatt Crockett, 18 Michael Alaalatoa, 19 Luke Romano, 20 Pete Samu, 21 Mitchell Drummond, 22 Mitchell Hunt, 23 Manasa Mataele

Sharks

15 Curwin Bosch, 14 Kobus van Wyk, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Lwazi Mvovo, 10 Robert du Preez, 9 Louis Schreuder, 8 Daniel du Preez, 7 Jacques Vermeulen, 6 Philip van der Walt, 5 Ruan Botha, 4 Tyler Paul, 3 Thomas du Toit, 2 Akker van der Merwe, 1 Tendai ‘Beast’ Mtawarira



Substitutes: 16 Chiliboy Ralepelle, 17 Juan Schoeman, 18 John-Hubert Meyer, 19 Hyron Andrews, 20 Wian Vosloo, 21 Cameron Wright, 22 Marius Louw, 23 Makazole Mapimpi