    Sharks to warm for Super Rugby against Russia

    2020-01-08 09:00

    Cape Town - The Sharks will play two matches against Russia's national team as the Durbanites prepare for the 2020 Super Rugby season.

    The match will take place at the Kings Park B-field on Friday at 17:00.

    An additional Sharks line-up will also tackle Varsity Cup side NWU-Pukke at 15:00 on the same field.

    The second match against Russia is scheduled for next Friday (January 17) - also on Kings Park's B-field at 15:00.

    Russia took part in last year's Rugby World Cup in Japan but lost all four their Pool A matches against the hosts (30-10), Samoa (34-9), Ireland (35-0) and Scotland (61-0).

    The Sharks will round off their pre-season preparations with a SuperHero Sunday fixture against the Stormers at FNB Stadium on 19 January.

    Sean Everitt's charges open their 2020 Super Rugby campaign at home against the Bulls on January 31.

    - Compiled by Herman Mostert

