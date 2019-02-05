NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

Get Sport24 on your mobile

m.sport24.co.za
LIVE

    Sharks to beef up for Bulls friendly in Ballito

    2019-02-05 08:24

    Cape Town - Sharks stars who missed the pre-season clash against the Lions in Cape Town will get a run in Saturday's friendly against the Bulls.

    The Sharks picked a team with a nice mixture of experience and youth for the Superhero Sunday clash at Cape Town Stadium but coach Robert du Preez has indicated that he'll be looking to give players who missed the outing a run this weekend.

    The Sharks lost 19-14 to the Lions and this weekend's match against the Bulls will be their final one before opening their Super Rugby campaign against the Sunwolves in Tokyo on February 16.

    "We'll use a squad of 30 players (against the Bulls), and we want to give the bulk of the game time to those players who will be travelling to play the Sunwolves. So it will be an opportunity for the likes of Andre (Esterhuizen), Rob (du Preez), Coenie (Oosthuizen), Ruan (Botha) and Beast (Mtawarira) to feature," Du Preez said, as quoted by SA Rugbymag.

    The Sharks also have two injury concerns, with prop Thomas du Toit pulling out before the Lions game due to an ankle injury and wing Makazole Mapimpi injuring his hamstring. More on their availability will be known later in the week.

    Du Preez said he was happy with the team's efforts against the Lions.

    "There were 11 youngsters who played for the Sharks for the first time, and that was good to give them some exposure and confidence."

    Saturday's clash against the Bulls will be played in Ballito (14:00 kick-off).

    Follow Us:

    More In This Category

    De Bruin gives Lions a pass mark
    Super Rugby: Several SA No 8s make a...
    LIONS Super Rugby focus: Their...
    Privatisation the only way forward...

    Read News24’s Comments Policy

    Live Video Streaming
    Show full schedule
    Video Highlights
    Show more videos
    Sport Talk
    Breaking News
    Most Read

    Fixtures

    Friday, 15 February 2019
    • Chiefs v Highlanders, FMG Stadium Waikato 08:35
    • Brumbies v Rebels, GIO Stadium 10:45
    Saturday, 16 February 2019
    • Blues v Crusaders, Eden Park 08:35
    • Waratahs v Hurricanes, Allianz Stadium 10:45
    • Sunwolves v Sharks, Chichibunomiya Rugby Stadium 12:55
    • Bulls v Stormers, Loftus Versfeld 17:15
    • Jaguares v Lions, Estadio Jose Amalfitani 23:40
    Friday, 22 February 2019
    • Highlanders v Reds, Forsyth Barr Stadium 08:35
    View complete fixtures

    Results

    No results are available

    View complete results

    Logs

    Rank Team P W Pts
    • Bulls (Q)
    • Jaguares (wc)
    • Lions
    • Sharks
    • Stormers
    Click for complete log

    EXPERT OPINION

    5 talking points: Super Rugby final

    Herman Mostert highlights FIVE talking points after the 2018 Super Rugby final between the Crusaders and Lions in Christchurch. ”
    View all columnists >

    Opinion Poll

    Who will win the 2018 Rugby Championships?

    Can you name the top Super Rugby tryscorers of all-time?

    Think you know your Super Rugby? Maybe so ... but can you name the top tryscorers of all time?

    TAKE THE QUIZ
    There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
     