    Sharks Super Rugby preparations on track

    2018-02-06 07:20

    Durban - Sharks head coach Robert du Preez was happy with last weekend’s team’s effort against Racing 92 in Hong Kong.

    The Sharks 31-14 win over the French club was their final pre-season hit-out before the start of Super Rugby in less than two weeks’ time.

    “We are very pleased with the result, I think it was a great squad effort,” Du Preez told the Sharks’ official website.

    “The week in Hong Kong was really great from a team cohesion and team spirit building point of view. Our hosts, the Hong Kong Rugby Union really looked after us, they were great and it was a fantastic event.

    “The match showed glimpses of what this team is able to produce and although it was still early days as far as the 2018 Super Rugby competition goes, there was plenty to be excited about for the season ahead.”

    The Sharks mentor was reluctant to single out any individual performances.

    “I think it was a great squad effort, great attitude shown by the boys and we’re pleased with the result,” Du Preez continued. “With regards the tries, I think there was some really good interplay between backs and forwards. We had a few more opportunities, but to score five tries at this time of the year, against a formidable outfit like Racing was pleasing.”

    However, all coaches temper their enthusiasm with the reality that their job, their team and its growth remain works in progress and Du Preez explained that while there was much to be excited about, the team was not the finished product.

    There are still two weeks of training remaining before the first challenge - the Lions at Ellis Park on Saturday, February 17 - and the Sharks will now use the information gained from their two pre-season warm-up matches to fine-tune where necessary.

    “There’s still a lot of hard work to be done. When we get back to Durban, we will have a very tough week in terms of some preparation we feel we need. We are happy from a conditioning point of view and I think we’re making good progress. This match was good preparation for our game against the Lions,” Du Preez concluded.

