Sharks' Super Rugby dream in tatters after Brumbies loss

Cape Town - The Brumbies proved too strong for the Sharks in their Super Rugby quarter-final in Canberra on Saturday.

As it happened: Brumbies v Sharks

The Brumbies won 38-13, after leading 24-6 at half-time.

The men from Canberra will now travel to Buenos Aires to face the Jaguares in the semi-finals next weekend.

More to follow...

Scorers:

Brumbies

Tries: Pete Samu (2), Henry Speight, Joe Powell, Matt Lucas



Conversions: Christian Lealiifano (5)

Penalty: Lealiifano

Sharks

Try: Andre Esterhuizen

Conversion: Curwin Bosch

Penalties: Bosch (2)

Teams:

Brumbies

15 Tom Banks, 14 Henry Speight, 13 Tevita Kuridrani, 12 Irae Simone, 11 Toni Pulu, 10 Christian Lealiifano (captain), 9 Joe Powell, 8 Pete Samu, 7 Tom Cusack, 6 Rob Valetini, 5 Sam Carter, 4 Rory Arnold, 3 Allan Alaalatoa, 2 Folau Fainga'a, 1 Scott Sio

Substitutes: 16 Connal McInerney, 17 James Slipper, 18 Leslie Leuluaialii-Makin, 19 Darcy Swain, 20 Lachlan McCaffrey, 21 Jahrome Brown, 22 Matt Lucas, 23 Tom Wright

Sharks

15 Curwin Bosch, 14 Sbu Nkosi, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Robert du Preez, 9 Louis Schreuder (captain), 8 Daniel du Preez, 7 Tyler Paul, 6 Jacques Vermeulen, 5 Hyron Andrews, 4 Ruben van Heerden, 3 Coenie Oosthuizen, 2 Kerron van Vuuren, 1 Mzamo Majola

Substitutes: 16 Cullen Collopy, 17 Juan Schoeman, 18 Thomas du Toit, 19 Gideon Koegelenberg, 20 Luke Stringer, 21 Cameron Wright, 22 Jeremy Ward, 23 Rhyno Smith