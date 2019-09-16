Sharks snap up WP prop

Cape Town - The Sharks' latest signing is that of Western Province prop Michael Kumbirai.



The Durban franchise made the announcement on Sunday as part of a long list of signings made in the past week.



The 23-year-old Kumbirai joined Western Province from the Bulls in 2015 but has struggled for consistent game time in the Cape.



In the last week, the Sharks announced the signings of loose forward Henco Venter (Cheetahs), flyhalf Jordan Chait (Maties), loose forward Sikhumbuzo Notshe (Western Province), wing Madosh Tambwe (Lions) and loose forward James Venter (Lions).

The Sharks are expected to name three more player signings this week, with the names of Cheetahs prop Ox Nche and former Blitzbok standout Werner Kok believed to be on their radar.



The Durbanites kick off their Super Rugby campaign against the Bulls in all-South African derby on Friday, January 31 in Durban (19:10).