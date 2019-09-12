Sharks snap up Stormers & Springbok loose forward

Cape Town - The Sharks have confirmed the signing of loose forward Sikhumbuzo Notshe from the Stormers.

Thursday - day 3 of nine new player 'reveals' in as many days - saw the Durban-based side further boost their loose forward depth following the departures of the Du Preez twins, Jean-Luc and Dan.

On Wednesday, the Sharks confirmed the arrival of Lions wing Madosh Tambwe, while on Tuesday they announced the capture of Lions loose forward James Venter.

All three - along with the six still to be named - will be available for the 2020 Super Rugby season.

Notshe was educated at Wynberg Boys in the Cape and represented Western Province at all youth levels.

Notshe played for WP at the Under-13 Craven Week in 2006, at the Under-16 Grant Khomo Week in 2009 and at the Under-18 Craven Week in both 2010 and 2011.

At the conclusion of the 2010 Craven Week, Notshe was included in a South African Under-18 High Performance squad that played matches against France, Namibia and England. The following year, he made the SA Schools side that played against France.

Notshe played 64 Currie Cup matches for WP and 58 Super Rugby matches for the Stormers.

In addition, Notshe has six Springbok caps to his name, having made his debut against Wales in the 22-20 defeat in Washington DC in June 2018.

Notshe played his most recent Test in the green and gold against the All Blacks at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria in October 2018.

Notshe's departure will be a cruel blow for new Stormers coach John Dobson who has been an outspoken advocate of the 26-year-old's abilities.

Three of the remaining six players also rumoured to be heading to Kings Park include Cheetahs duo Ox Nche (prop) and Henco Venter (loose forward) as well as former Blitzbok standout Werner Kok.